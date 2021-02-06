The Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program is a producer-driven certification program in which cattle producers work toward a common goal to assure consumers that cattle from each segment of the industry (cow/calf, stocker, feedlot) are healthy, wholesome, quality products.
The cattle are managed in a way that is appropriate to each individual operation, so that beef quality and safety are considered in all production practices. Many view BQA as a “consumer confidence” program, in which consumers can feel assured that the beef they purchase has been produced using the best production practice standards in the cattle industry.
The cow/calf or stocker segments of the industry may often seem distant from the retail meat counter, but in reality, many early management decisions and tasks may have an effect on the quality of that beef product. When a beef producer becomes BQA certified it helps sends a message to consumers that they are willing to do what is necessary in their management of cattle to assure they are producing a quality product.
The BQA program is voluntary. There is no requirement for cow/calf or stocker operations to be BQA certified unless they sell calves into a premium or branded program that may have BQA certification as a requirement. Most packers require fed cattle they purchase to be sourced from BQA certified operations, so nearly all feedlots are BQA certified.
While certification is not a requirement for cow/calf and stocker producers, it may however, have some economic value to cattle buyers to know that the calves have been produced following BQA management principles.
The BQA program focuses on the following management areas:
Care and management practices
Feedstuffs
Feed Additives and medications
Processing, treatment, and record-keeping
Injectable animal health products
How can I get BQA Certified or Re-certified?
There are two methods a producer can become BQA certified. One is accessible at https://www.bqa.org/ where one can complete the certification entirely on-line. The on-line certification process consists of viewing several modules, followed by short quizzes. In-person certification is also an option. The in-person certification consists of a presentation and review of the BQA program followed by a short quiz. Due to COVID-19, the most available option currently is the on-line method. If you are interested in an in-person certification program, contact the OSU Extension office, to be notified when an in-person certification option is available in the area.
BQA certification is valid for three years from the date of completion. To maintain their status, producers must re-certify. The re-certification process is essentially the same as the initial certification. It can be accomplished through the on-line process or an in-person program.
Bottom line:
Good production practices and good animal husbandry make sense for all segments of the industry: the cow/calf producer that sells at weaning, the stocker operator, and the feedlot. Incorporation and utilization of management practices that will result in better beef eating experiences for consumers should mean a higher level of consumer confidence and satisfaction, leading to a higher beef demand.
For additional information regarding the Beef Quality Assurance certification program, give us a call at the OSU Extension Office.
