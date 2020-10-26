It's already November! Here is a list of some important cattle herd management task to complete before we get too far into the winter months. The task identified will be listed for both fall and spring calving herds.
Fall Calving Herds:
1. Continue feeding program begun in October. Lactating cows need to be in good condition for breeding.
2. Begin breeding heifers 20 to 30 days before the rest of the cow herd (late November or December).
3. Treat cattle for lice if needed.
4. If not previously done, complete herd sire selection and culling of non- producing cows.
Spring Calving Herds:
1. Continue feeding program begun in late October or begin winter feeding program.
2. Check the weaned steer and heifer calves regularly for health problems and feed adequately to produce desired gains. Two to four pounds of protein supplement per head per day is needed to produce a half- to one-pound of gain per day, depending on the quality of forage available and weather conditions.
3. Treat cattle for lice if needed.
4. If culling is not completed in September or October, it should be completed this month.
General Recommendations:
1. Discontinue feeding tetracycline for anaplasmosis control after the end of the vector season (30 to 50 days after a hard freeze).
2. Check with your local OSU Extension office for information on educational materials about livestock and forage production practices.
