A race is shaping up for the vacant Ward 4 seat on the McAlester City Council during the first day of a candidate filing period for vacant city council posts in McAlester and Hartshorne.
Two candidates filed Monday for the vacant Ward 4 seat on the McAlester City Council. Randy Roden, 507 W. Stonewall Ave., and Lance Yeley, 218 W. Jackson Ave., are candidates for an unexpired term in the Ward 4 seat. The seat became vacant following the death of then-Ward 4 city councilor and McAlester vice mayor James Brown in February 2021.
Two candidates have also filed for vacant city council seats in Hartshorne, but in different wards.
Cody Wilson, 270 Dianna Blvd., filed as candidate for the Ward 2, Seat 2 post on the Hartshorne City Council.
Jerry Don Earp, 826 Penn. Ave., is a candidate for Ward 3, Seat 1 city council post in Hartshorne. Both Hartshorne city council races are for unexpired terms.
No other seats are open for filing during the three-day candidate filing period which extends from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester.
Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, July 23 and may be filed on by another candidate for the same office, unless a candidate files unopposed, said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
Seats with more than one candidate filing for office will be decided during a special election set for Sept. 14 in McAlester and Hartshorne.
Candidates can download Declaration of Candidacy forms from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or through contacting the Pittsburg County Election Board office at 918-423-3877, or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
Candidate Declaration forms can also be picked up in-person at the Pittsburg County Election Board office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway., Room 101. It's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
