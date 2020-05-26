Candidates raise money for Indianola senior center

Candidates running for offices elected by Pittsburg County voters raised money for the Indianola Community and Senior Citizens Center.
Fourteen candidates donated and raised nearly $3,000 for the center Saturday during the Indianola Area Community Spring Fling. Voters will decide winners in several of the races at the June 30 primary.
Pittsburg County Court Clerk Cindy Ledford said she has upgraded technology, digitized thousands of court records and create a social media presence for the office among other things since being elected in July 2006. Challenger Pam Smith said she is a lifetime Pittsburg County resident, has been married to current county commissioner Kevin Smith for 33 years, has more than 30 years of business experience and has worked in the court clerk’s office.
Voters will decide the winner of the sheriff’s race in the June 30 Republican primary. Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris told attendees he has used grants, a US Marshall contract, and a foundation to support equipment purchases and staff increases since taking office in January 2017. Challenger Bobby Cox discussed his lengthy law enforcement career and current position as lieutenant at the McAlester Police Department, telling attendees that he wants to increase the sheriff’s office coverage if elected.
Candidates running for District 17 State Representative spoke without incumbent Jim Grego, who was not in attendance. Republican challenger Shannon Rowell told attendees he is a pastor and that he “is at war with anyone who wants to take away” constitutional rights.
District 18 State Representative David Smith used the majority of his time to present a proclamation to recognize employees at the Indianola Community and Senior Center for serving the community. Republican challenger Brenda Angel thanked military veterans, discussed her family’s history of military service, and said she is running to protect people’s freedoms. Brecken Wagner, a local attorney also challenging the District 18 seat as a Republican, told attendees that he has spent 15 years representing people who need someone to stand with them and wants to continue that as a state representative.
District 7 State Senator Larry Boggs thanked people in attendance and those who work at the senior center. Republican challenger Warren Hamilton said he is pro-life, Christian and a full-time rancher, husband, father, grandfather and veteran. Kevin Woody, also challenging the District 7 seat as a Republican, discussed his family history in the area, his career in the Oklahoma Department of Mines and interest in public safety and health, and said he is a pro-life conservative.
The June 30 election day will also feature the Democratic primary race for District 7. Democratic candidate Jerry Donathan told attendees he has a passion for development in the district, wants to bring political balance at the capitol, and he isn’t running for a career position. Candidate Cathy Thornton worked on the county election board from 1982-2006 before becoming Election Board Secretary from 2006-2018 and told attendees she is running because she wants to help people.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
