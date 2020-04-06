Filings for county, state and federal officials are to go on as scheduled April 8-10, but the process is going to be a lot different this year.
The filing procedures will be different at the county and state election boards.
Four offices are open for filing at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8. They include the offices of Pittsburg County sheriff, District 2 county commissioner, county court clerk and county clerk.
Current officeholders are County Sheriff Chris Morris, District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith, Court Clerk Cindy Ledford and County Clerk Hope Trammell.
Plans call for none of the candidates to file inside the election board office as usual, but outside the office, said Assistant Election Board Secretary Carla Morris.
"We're setting up a canopy outside," Morris said. She said the candidates need to have their paperwork completed, including signed and notarized, prior to showing up at the Election Board to file their declarations of candidacy. In previous times, candidates would often go inside the Pittsburg County Courthouse to get their papers notarized.
That's not expected to be available this year.
"We won't have access inside the courthouse," Morris said, referring to restricted access at the courthouse due to COVID-19.
The candidate filing for county offices is $300, which should be in the form of a cashiers check made payable to the "Secretary of the County Election Board," Morris said.
Candidate filing papers can be obtained online at www.elections.ok.gov.
Morris said candidate filing forms can also be obtained through the Pittsburg County Election Board.
"If someone needs one, they can go to the courthouse through the handicapped entrance, Morris said. There, the prospective candidate will be be stopped and have his or her temperature scanned. If they pass the screening, they can contact the election board, and a set of candidate filing papers will be brought to them, she said.
Current plans call for a June 30 Primary Election for candidates who file for office during the upcoming three-day filing period. Runoff elections, if needed, are set for Aug. 25, followed by the Nov. 3 General Election, which includes the U.S. presidential race.
Filings for state and federal offices are conducted through the Oklahoma State Election Board in Oklahoma City.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
