Candidate filings are set to begin Monday for an unexpired term for the Ward 4 city council seat in McAlester as well as unexpired terms for two city council seats in Hartshorne.
Those interested in seeking the offices can file declarations of candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 19, at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester. The filing period is set to extend from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and on Wednesday .
Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, when the filing period ends. Any contests of candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, July 23, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.
In McAlester, candidate filings are being accepted for the Ward 4 City Council seat, left vacant after then-McAlester Vice Mayor/Ward 4 Councilor James Brown died in February following complications from COVID-19.
In Hartshorne, candidate declarations will be accepted for the Ward 2, Seat 2 city council post and for the Ward 3, Seat 1 city council seat, both for unexpired terms.
The Special Election date for the vacant city council seats in both McAlester and Hartshorne are set for Sept. 14, 2021.
Candidate declaration forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting the Pittsburg County Election Board office at 918-423-3877, or by email at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Pittsburg County Election Board office is at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101. It's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
