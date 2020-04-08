Election workers donned personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves while accepting candidate filing papers Wednesday at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office.
Two races for Pittsburg County offices were shaping during the opening day of the three-day filing period, which extends through 5 p.m. Friday.
A race is set for the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office — with two GOP candidates filing for the post.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris filed Wednesday morning as a Republican candidate for reelection to a second four-year term in office, having won his first term as a Democrat. Morris recently changed his political party registration from Democrat to Republican.
McAlester Police Lt. Bobby Cox also filed as a Republican candidate for sheriff.
Another race is set for the Pittsburg County court clerk's office, with Pam Smith the first candidate to file, followed shortly by current Court Clerk Cindy Ledford, who is seeking another term. Both are Democratic candidates.
Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell filed for reelection as a Democrat.
Kevin Smith, the District 2 Pittsburg County commissioner who is married to Pam Smith, also filed for reelection as a Democratic candidate.
Meanwhile, in Oklahoma City, candidates for state and federal office had an option of doing drive-through filings in a parking lot or filing their candidacies by mail.
District 18 State Rep. David Smith, R-Cabiness Road in rural Pittsburg County, filed for reelection to a second term.
In District 17, Shannon Rowell, of McAlester filed as a Republican candidate for the House seat.
Also, Warren Hamilton, of McCurtain, filed as a Republican candidate for the District 7 State Senate office.
In Pittsburg County, did election officials ever think they would be accepting candidate filings under such conditions?
"It's not great, but we'll make it," said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
Election officials wearing protective gear is not the only change to result from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Candidates did not enter the election board office, but instead handed their papers to election workers through an open front door. Some candidates wore masks of their own.
Trammell, the Pittsburg County clerk, wore a protective mask as she filed for office . She said she did it out of respect for the election workers and for another reason as well.
"We all have to do our part to stop the spread of the virus," said Trammell.
