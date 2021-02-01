The filing period to run for city offices in Hartshorne and other local municipalities opened Monday and will run through Wednesday.
The candidate filing period for Hartshorne Ward One, Two, Three, Four, and City Treasurer began at 8 a.m. Monday and will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at the Pittsburg County Election Board located at 109 E Carl Albert Pkwy Rm 101 in McAlester.
Each candidate must be a qualified elector by virtue of being a resident and registered voter within the city of Hartshorne, or in the ward if an office is from a ward, for at least six months prior to filing a declaration of candidacy.
State law requires all candidates for elective office to disclose whether they ever have been convicted of a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or of a felony in Oklahoma or any other state and/or whether an arrest warrant is outstanding in connection with such misdemeanor or felony.
Ward One is currently occupied by Destiny Voegele and Paul Marean. Ward Two is occupied by Jessica Hackler and Sheryl Baker Ward Three is occupied by Eddie Kelley and Lauren Miller. Ward Four is currently occupied by Gary Jackson and Tyson Brooks. The City Treasurer is Renee Montgomery. Each position is a four-year term.
In Kiowa, Ward One, Three, Five, and Town Clerk are all up for election for four-year terms in office.
Council seats in Ward Two is open in Savanna along with Town Treasurer and Clerk. Each position is for four-year terms.
Town clerk and Trustee One, Two, and Three in Alderson are all open for four-year terms.
Four city council seats in Wards 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A are are all up for election for four-year terms in office along with an unexpired term in the Ward 2B seat.
Krebs Ward Two and Four City Council seats are open for four year terms.
Two town trustee seats along with Town Clerk/Treasurer are open in Quniton.
The nonpartisan general elections are scheduled for April 6, 2021.
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, the last day to register to vote in the election is March 12, 2021.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m., March 30, 2021.
Early voting will be April 1-2, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
