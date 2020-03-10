Pittsburg County commissioners heard from a Canadian Shores representative who asked about several matters, including grant applications.
Don Dowtin, of the Canadian Shores Homeowners Association, addressed commissioners Monday at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. Dowtin said the Homeowners Association wants to improve Canadian Shores.
"We're wanting to try and get a playground in that area," Dowtin said. "There's no park or anything in that neighborhood at all."
Commissioners offered several suggestions regarding grant applications.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman, whose District includes Canadian Shores, suggested Dowtin and the Homeowners Association approach the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said KI BOIS Community Action might also be approached regarding a grant.
Commissioners' Clerk Sandra Crenshaw mentioned the Puterbaugh Foundation as another possibility.
Dowtin thanked the commissioners for steps already taken.
"We really appreciate the stop signs you guys put up," he said. "If there's any way possible, could we get some speed limits?"
If commissioners do set speed limits at Canadian Shores, Dowtin asked they "get it as low as possible."
Dowtin said a property owner who owns land on both sides of a road jjjtried to fence it off so his stock could run freely between the two parcels of property. Dowtin said the Homeowners Association prevented the man from closing the road.
"We had the sheriff out there," Dowtin said. However, Dowtin said there's still a problem because he believes fences on both sides of the property are too close to the roadway.
"You can barely get a car though there," he said. Commissioners said they need more information.
"We will have to look at the platt," Selman said.
Smith said in a development "Every road would have been platted the same."
County roads — which are not necessarily the same as roads in developments — are supposed to be 33 feet wide. Smith said, with the measurement taken from the center line. On a county road that's 16 and 1/2 feet from the center on each side of the road.
Dowtin asked about the procedure if someone wants to close a county road.
"They will have to come here," said Smith, meaning a petition seeking the road closure must be delivered to the commissioners. Typically, they hear from those advocating a road closure as well those opposing it before voting.
In other action, commissioners approved depositing a $6,000 donation from the Choctaw Nation. Commissioners said they will decide later how to spend the funds.
Commissioners also heard a presentation from Blane Wood, of the Oklahoma Public Employees Health and Welfare group, regarding a proposal for a new insurance package for county employees. Commissioners took no vote on the matter, which was not an action item.
Commissioners also approved renewal maintenance contract proposals between Miller Office Equipment and:
• The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter — $449.
• The Pittsburg County Election Board — $836.38.
• The Pittsburg County Board of County Commissioners — $454.48.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.