Canadian High School announces top graduates
Valedictorian: Ryan Cole Crabtree
Parents: Ryan and Kelly Crabtree
Grandparents: Kenneth and Mary Gideon / Dan and Sue Crabtree
Sister: Abby Crabtree
Plans: Cole plans to attend Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond and major in electrical engineering
Salutatorian: Carson Ray Thompson
Parents: Phillip and Cyndi Thompson
Grandparents: Larry and Betty Huff / Mary Thompsona and late Ray Thompson
Sister: Katie Thompson
Niece: Bria Thompson
Plans: Carson plans to attend college, get a degree in business administration and become a hospital administrator
Salutatorian: Kolin Oneal Sharp
Parents: Sean and Charity Brady
Grandparents: Gene Cook & late Janice Cook / Dennis and Marsha Brady
Great-grandparents: Sue Morgan and Edna Brady
Sisters: Emma Brady & Quinn Brady
Plans: Kolin plans to attend college and pursue a career in architecture or athletic trainer
Salutatorian: Trett Dean Yandell
Parents: Dane and Angie Yandell
Grandparents: Phillip and Carol Yandell / Gene Cook and the late Janice Cook
Great-grandmother: Sue Morgan
Siblings: Garren, Morgan, Thadan and Tandon
Plans: Trett plans to attend college to become a football/basketball coach and to marry and have a family with his best friend, Teryn Nichols.
