Canadian High School announces top graduates

Valedictorian: Ryan Cole Crabtree

Parents: Ryan and Kelly Crabtree

Grandparents: Kenneth and Mary Gideon / Dan and Sue Crabtree

Sister: Abby Crabtree

Plans: Cole plans to attend Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond and major in electrical engineering

Salutatorian: Carson Ray Thompson

Parents: Phillip and Cyndi Thompson

Grandparents: Larry and Betty Huff / Mary Thompsona and late Ray Thompson

Sister: Katie Thompson

Niece: Bria Thompson

Plans: Carson plans to attend college, get a degree in business administration and become a hospital administrator

Salutatorian: Kolin Oneal Sharp

Parents: Sean and Charity Brady

Grandparents: Gene Cook & late Janice Cook / Dennis and Marsha Brady

Great-grandparents: Sue Morgan and Edna Brady

Sisters: Emma Brady & Quinn Brady

Plans: Kolin plans to attend college and pursue a career in architecture or athletic trainer

Salutatorian: Trett Dean Yandell

Parents: Dane and Angie Yandell

Grandparents: Phillip and Carol Yandell / Gene Cook and the late Janice Cook

Great-grandmother: Sue Morgan

Siblings: Garren, Morgan, Thadan and Tandon

Plans: Trett plans to attend college to become a football/basketball coach and to marry and have a family with his best friend, Teryn Nichols.

