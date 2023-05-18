Nariah Bump was stunned to hear her name as the 2023 Student of the Year and the winner of a new vehicle.
The Calvin 17-year-old was named the Patriot Auto Group and McAlester News-Capital 2023 Student of the Year and the winner of a new vehicle that will take a burden off her family that shared a car.
"I heard it and I was like 'No way, no way,'" Bump excited said through a smile.
"And then I had to hug my mom because I was about to cry," she said.
Patriot Auto Group and the McAlester News-Capital continued a partnership to recognize area high school seniors through a Student of the Year program that honors students' achievements in the classroom and in their communities.
Patriot Auto Group LLC Principal Dealer Tatton Manning and Patriot Auto Chief Operations Officer Seth Knighton presented Bump with a 2023 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4x4 valued at $34,060.
Bump is graduating early as valedictorian with a 4.08 gpa and plans to attend Murray State College’s physical therapy assisting program in pursuit of a career.
She said in an essay video required for Student of the Year finalists that her mother, who is a military veteran, motivates her to excel.
"She has always pushed me and my brother to strive to be our best and has held us to very high standards," Bump said. "One of those being she always expected As — even since kindergarten — on a report card."
Bump said her mother always told her children to do their best in academics, athletics and in the community.
She participates in Calvin's Fourth of July clean up, donates toward veterans Christmas bags, helps with Memorial Day cemetery clean up, and volunteers to place flags at veterans' graves. She volunteers at school and church events, is a National Honor Society member and more.
Bump became an individual state qualifier in track and cross country on the way to cross country scholarship offers from three colleges.
She said her mom also helped give her confidence in achieving early graduation to pursue college and a career sooner than expected.
"She has helped me to know that I can do it," Bump said. "She has been there the whole time for me to be able to get all my concurrent work done all my classes done. She has always been there to really even just be someone I can talk to about it."
Bump said her family shares a single car that recently had a tire break off an axle. Then the car they borrowed quit while Bump was on the way to work.
She said a new car will take a financial load off the family and allow her to be less stressed when she goes to college.
"A car would really really help," Bump said.
Bump was among Top 6 finalists that included McAlester’s Kynli Jones and Abigail Brown, Lakewood’s Jenessa Dugger, Kiowa’s Jaxon Wills, and Wilburton’s Haylee Baker.
“These six finalists exemplify the best in our community — they’re smart, caring and give back to our community,” MN-C Publisher Reina Owens said. “We thank the finalists and all of our young leaders helping to give our community a brighter future. We also appreciate Patriot Auto Group making this project possible.”
High school seniors become eligible for Student of the Year with local school officials nominating them. A selection committee picks the students of the month throughout the year and narrows the field to the finalists and the eventual winner.
Students selected as Students of the Month submit their information and answer some short essay questions. Those questions include who inspires them, what their goals are for the future, how a new car would help them, and more.
Manning said he started the program in 2015 with the first vehicle given to the Student of the Year in 2016 at the Bartlesville dealership — with Patriot Auto Group giving students more than a dozen vehicles through the program since then.
Patriot Auto partnered with the McAlester News-Capital in 2019 for a program highlighting students in McAlester and the surrounding areas.
Crowder’s Kiley Watkins became the first McAlester-area Student of the Year in 2019. McAlester’s Zoie Newman won the award in 2020, the event had to be cancelled in 2021, and McAlester’s Carsyn Gragg won the award in 2022.
