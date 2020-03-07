Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Director Travis Kirkpatrick is pleased with the direction the agency is headed — but wants more changes to ensure the medical marijuana industry complies with state law.
Kirkpatrick made the comments during a trip to McAlester where he and OMMA Dep. Director Dr. Kelly Williams met with local law enforcement officers and visited a local medical marijuana operation whose owners reached out to him.
After the first meeting at the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office, they headed east to visit the Hashtag 420 Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Krebs.
Kirkpatrick said the outreach visit to the McAlester area is his first since he became the new OMMA director Jan. 22, after serving three months as interim director.
He said a major change for the OMMA will occur when it begins testing the quality of medical marijuana and related products, such as marijuana edibles. For example, if a product is touted as having 75% THC, the lab can test to ensure that's accurate.
"We're going to be the first in the nation to have a quality assurance lab that will test the product," Kirkpatrick said.
Kirkpatrick said steps the OMMA is taking should benefit the state, patients and the medical marijuana facilities.
"We want them to have an environment to make their business flourish," he said.
Oklahoma has more than 246,000 licenses for patients, dispensaries, growers, processors, caregivers and transportation providers, all administered by the OMMA.
Kirkpatrick said there's a difference between inspections and responding to complaints — and more personnel are coming on-board to look into possible violations.
"We're adding investigators," said Kirkpatrick.
He said the medical marijuana industry has a lot of "good actors who are trying to run their business right."
On the other hand "Just because they didn't commit a crime doesn't mean it's a good business," said Kirkpatrick. That's where compliance enforcement comes into play.
"We don't want anybody moving dope out of the back door of a dispensary," he said.
Another change that's coming is creation of a computerized system to allow the OMMA to track medical marijuana and related substances.
"We're going to be able to track that product" from seed to shelf, Kirkpatrick said.
One thing Kirkpatrick wants changed is the frequency of state inspections of medical marijuana facilities and what's required before an inspection occurs.
"We have to give a 24-hour notice before an inspection," Kirkpatrick said. "We're asking for the ability to do random inspections."
Kirkpatrick said the OMMA is also limited on the number of inspections that can be conducted. It's currently set at two inspections annually at each site.
"We only get two bites of the apple," he said. "We want the ability to have a little trust on the regulatory side."
At Hashtag 420, Kirkpatrick and Williams met with Chelsie and Matt Vaughan, along with Chris Hearod. Kirkpatrick answered questions and updated them on changes at the OMMA, such as quality assurance testing.
Krebs Mayor Bobby Watkins welcomed the OMMA director.
"We're proud to have him here," Watkins said. Referring to Hashtag 420, he said "They run a tight ship. They're very transparent about what they do."
During the stop at the sheriff's office, Pittsburg County Undersheriff Frankie McClendon asked who is the local compliance manager for the medical marijuana industry.
Kirkpatrick said the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control typically does law enforcement regarding the state medical marijuana industry.
"If you have a complaint, call me," said Kirkpatrick.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
