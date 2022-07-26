A burn ban for Pittsburg County and the early closing of the county courthouse at 2 p.m. daily are set to remain in effect for this week.
Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said Monday the recent rains that fell across parts of the county were not enough for commissioners to lift the countywide burn ban early. Commissioners previously called a July 19 emergency meeting to pass a 14-day burn ban for Pittsburg County.
Although there have since been sporadic rains in parts of the county, Smith said Monday there has not been enough to lift the countywide burn ban ahead of the expiration date already in place.
An item calling for consideration of extending the burn ban or issuing another new one will be on the next county commissioners' regular meeting agenda for Monday, Aug. 1, Smith said
"It's good through next Monday. We'll look at it then," he said.
With an excessive heat warning in place for Pittsburg County through Tuesday, along with forecast temperatures in excess of 100 degrees through Thursday, Smith said it's too soon to lift the burn ban at this time.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms and slightly cooler high temperatures in the 90s are forecast beginning Thursday night into Friday, July 29. Smith said he wants to see what conditions are like later in the week and how much rain, if any, the entire county gets, before deciding whether to extend the burn ban or let it expire, with no new one in place. He said even if some parts of the county do get lots of rain, others may not.
"It's got to be county-wide," Smith said. He said the community of Pittsburg recently had a quarter-inch of rainfall, while a relatively short distance away, a half-inch of rain fell.
Even if the surface is wet following a rainfall, Smith noted that in the current conditions, grass and vegetation can soon become dry again.
"That hot air and the wind blowing, it dries everything out," he said.
Meanwhile, the Pittsburg Courthouse will continue closing at 2 p.m. for the week of July 25-29. Smith, as commission chairman, made the decision to continue closing the courthouse early due to the current extreme heat, coupled with issues concerning a coil on the HVAC system at the courthouse. Smith said the coil provides cool air to four compressors in the system.
As a result of the problematic coil, some courthouse offices and rooms can be sweltering, while others may be cooler. Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell said the temperature was in the 80s in the county clerk's office when she arrived at work on Monday.
Conditions are almost unbearable in some offices as well as courtrooms in the afternoons leading to the decision to continue closing the offices to the public at 2 p.m. this week.
"It's not that these offices are shut down," Smith said. While the offices are closed to the public at that time, courthouse employees are either working later or coming in earlier, he said.
The coil needed for part of the courthouse HVAC system is no longer manufactured, so one had to be custom-built. Smith expects the complete coil to soon be ready and shipped to a supplier in Tennessee.
He said if there's going to be any delay in the shipment at that point or if it's expected to take several days for it to be delivered, one of the commissioners or someone from their staffs will personally drive to Tennessee and pick it up. Both Smith and District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers saying they are willing to do so if needed.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
