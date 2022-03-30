McAlester is set to mark a milestone this week with the opening of the first retail outlet in the new Shops at McAlester highway shopping center.
Burkes Outlet is set to hold its grand opening at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 31. McAlester Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brian Flynn said the Chamber plans to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning to welcome Burkes Outlet as a new Chamber member.
"We'll tie them in with McAlester as well as give a welcome and 'thank you,'" Flynn said.
Burkes Outlet Store Manager Kerry Fessler said he is looking forward to the grand opening event.
"We're excited and ready," Fessler said. "It's exciting to have the grand opening and get this place filled up with shoppers."
Special in-store activities are planned as part of the grand opening event.
"We'll have a prize wheel and we'll be giving away some gift cards and all that," Fessler said.
Fessler also indicated the opening of the first stores at the Shops in McAlester center will be beneficial for the city of McAlester.
"It's great for the city," Fessler said. "They've been waiting a long time."
Burkes Outlet is expected to bring approximately 25 jobs to McAlester in its store at the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center, at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, known as the George Nigh Expressway where the highway goes through McAlester. Fessler said the store conducted an unannounced soft opening this week and is already welcoming shoppers.
Burkes Outlet is not the only retail store at the Shops at McAlester site opening this week. The Burkes Outlet grand opening is set a day before the scheduled April 1 soft opening of Hobby Lobby on Friday.
Following the soft opening, the new Hobby Lobby store plans to hold its grand opening on Monday, April 4, a Hobby Lobby spokesman confirmed.
"It's a sign of progress and a sign of better things to come," said city of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour of the businesses opening at the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center.
Ridenour said Burkes Outlet will not only the first retail store to open at Shops at McAlester, it's also the first of the center's anchor stores to do so. Anchor stores also include Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx and Ross.
McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak also expressed enthusiasm at Burkes Outlet becoming the first retail store to open in the shopping center.
"It's exciting," Stasiak said. "This is what our community has asked for — more shopping. It's the first store to open up and we're looking forward to the rest of the stores opening up."
Seeing the first stores opening at the site has been a long process for the city of McAlester, which started working toward the development of a new highway retail center several years ago. Some of the initial attempts by other developers didn't work out.
Things finally started moving forward when current developer Burk Collins of Burk Collins & Company came on-board about four years ago, Ridenour said.
Collins took on the project through a Tax Increment Financing agreement with the McAlester City Council and the Pittsburg Country commissioners. Initial details were worked out through the McAlester Area Southside Reinvestment Committee, also known as the Highway TIF Committee, which consists of representatives of entities which benefit from city and county tax collections.
Collins agreed to construct the new shopping center and a traffic signal at his own expense in exchange for receiving the city of McAlester's and Pittsburg County's portion of sales taxes collected at the site for five years or until he collects $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
The five-year / $5.5 million countdown began last week with the sale of the first item from Starbucks, the first business to open at the Shops at McAlester center.
Several delays occurred during the construction process, with some attributed to disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and others to supply side shortages, but the project kept moving.
"It's great to see it looking like a shopping center, with the buildings, the parking lot and now the stores opening,"Ridenour said. Some work at the site is still ongoing,
"If it wasn't for the Burk Collins Company, the development might not have happened," Ridenour said. He expects the new highway shopping center to have a ripple effect.
"Hopefully, this energizes the community," said Ridenour.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.