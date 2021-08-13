Those buffalo imprints on an outside retaining wall along the east side of U.S. Highway 69 are there by design — and more are on the way.
Some are visible from the frontage service road that runs north from the Peaceable Road/Village Boulevardintersection as well as several other points along the highway.
The buffalo imprints came about through conversations between the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the city of McAlester, said ODOT Public Information Officer James Poling.
"They did reach out to the city and the city agreed," Poling said. The buffalo design was among several imprints that could have been placed along the highway, but since McAlester's sports teams are known as the McAlester Buffaloes and the Lady Buffs, the buffalo imprint seemed a natural fit and they were in-stock through ODOT.
"They had that print available for the city," said Poling.
McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak recalled the matter came up during a planning session.
"In one of our meetings with ODOT, somebody brought up the fact they saw a lot of different designs along highways in Tulsa," Stasiak said. "Somebody brought up the possibility that buffaloes were available and everybody said 'Yeah, that's a cool idea.'"
While the buffalo imprints are already attracting attention, more are expected to be added as construction continues. Poling said they should look even better when the process is completed — which should give those who already like the buffalo imprints something to look forward to as the process continues.
"It will stand out much better when the concrete is stained," said Poling.
McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes has also spotted the buffalo imprints.
"I think that's pretty neat," he said. "I like it. I think it's cool they're able to do that."
Hughes said he's previously noticed buffalo imprints near the state Capitol in Oklahoma City and he's glad they were able to have them in McAlester. Does he think they will prove inspirational to the McAlester Buffaloes and Lady Buffs sports teams?
"I think it lifts our team up," Hughes said. "It lifts our community up.
"We're all Buffaloes and this just reinforces that," he added.
Stasiak shared a similar sentiment.
"I think it's going to be pretty cool," he said. "We're a Buffalo town."
