What started as an idea to help community members during the holidays in a global pandemic ended with an overwhelming show of support.
The McAlester News-Capital partnered with the McAlester Lions’ Club last year to start an Angel Tree project to provide clothes and a toy for children in need during the holiday season.
Community members jumped at the chance to offer support from the first day — and ultimately helped 278 children in need in and around Pittsburg County.
Olivia Pizano's eyes welled with tears last when she and her family started to pick out decorations with the Christmas needs of children in her community. She said seeing others in need during the holiday season was something that led her family to pick angels from the Angel Tree.
The Pizano family was among several to offer support last in helping local children in need have a merrier Christmas.
Both the News-Capital and Lions Club partnered to continue the Angel Tree this year with the hope of an even bigger response.
“We were so grateful for the Lions Club and the response and support from our community in starting this project last year,” News-Capital Publisher Reina Owens said. “We ask anyone who can help us to provide some holiday cheer for those in need again this year.”
Angels are placed on a tree at the News-Capital to represent a child in and around Pittsburg County needing some help over the holidays. Each child receives at least an outfit, shoes, toys, jacket, and gloves — along with one small toy.
Children qualify to be on the Angel Tree if they are from a family experiencing financial crisis. Deadline to nominate an angel came in November.
The News-Capital opened the Angel Tree to the public with anyone eligible to help by picking one up at the office at 500 S. second St. in McAlester.
All gifts must be new and unwrapped — with a deadline of Dec. 10 to return gifts to the News-Capital office.
Every angel on the tree is numbered, so anyone purchasing gifts for an angel must number the gifts.
Sponsors for angels can contact the News-Capital office now so we can take your name and number to send you an angel after all nominations have been received.
Anyone who would rather make a donation or volunteer to shop for angels can also contact the News-Capital. Checks need to be made to the McAlester News-Capital Angel Tree.
Donations of new unwrapped toys, hygiene items, wrapping paper and holiday gift sacks will also be accepted.
Volunteers and staff will help package and deliver everything to designated areas for the angels.
