Parent’s Club, Inc. is excited to welcome Briana Bueno and Colby Youngblood as our two newest parent educators. They have completed the 38-hour certification course required by the National Center for Parents as Teachers.
Bueno is a graduate of Oklahoma virtual Charter School who attended Eastern Oklahoma State College. She graduated with an Associate Degree in Psychology and Sociology. She will be attending Northeastern Oklahoma State University in the fall to continue work on a Bachelor’s Degree. She has one daughter, Raine.
Bueno said, “I really enjoy being a part of the community as a Parent Educator with Parent’s Club, Inc. I am engaged with the concept of helping parents embrace their important role as their child’s first and best teacher. Being a parent educator is important to me because we, the parents are the solution not the problem. I firmly believe that every parent is capable of being a loving and effective parent.
Youngblood is a graduate of McAlester High School who will be attending Eastern Oklahoma State College in the fall. He is pursuing a career in Environmental Education with an emphasis on early childhood and science.
Youngblood said, “I am honored to be a parent educator. I enjoy helping others and sincerely believe my place is here at Parent’s Club, Inc. Being a caregiver to my family is important to me. My goal is to empower other parents to use their teaching abilities to their fullest potential for their children’s future. Any parent can be confident with healthy parenting skills. This program is very important. After all, we are raising tomorrow’s society today.
In addition to the certification training, Bueno and Youngblood will have on-going training in brain-development, family dynamics, family psychology, early childhood development, and various screening techniques. All this information will be passed along to parents in the comfort of their homes at their convenience at no charge to the family.
That’s right. NO CHARGE! The only qualification for signing up for free parenting education programs is to have a child between zero and three years old or be expecting a baby within 6 months of enrollment date. There are no economic guidelines, no discrimination of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, or age. Any person who is parent or guardian or raising a child between zero and three years can learn about how that child is developing, how to screen for delays, what to expect in the month to come.
Families receive one personal visit per month (about an hour in length) packed with information including interactive techniques that can promote baby’s development, recipes, safety tips and much more. After the visit, parents will have approximately one month to practice the skills they choose to embrace in their individual family. All skills are research-based and age-appropriate for the child.
For more information, call Parent’s Club, Inc. at (918) 423-5205
