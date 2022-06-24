Two of the greatest rock music icons ever were born 80 years ago within two days of each other — and they share a significant number of parallels in their remarkable careers.
While I've always been aware of some of their similarities, I thought of even more when writing this column.
Although they were both born within a two-day span in 1942, they were born in different countries and separated by an ocean — the Atlantic Ocean, not the Pacific Ocean that would be so celebrated through many of the songs one of them would go on to write.
Not only would they both grow up to become two of the greatest songwriters ever, they both started out playing bass guitar. They also gravitated to the keyboards, especially piano, on some of their most celebrated songs.
One would become a key member of the most celebrated band in Britain, while the other became the driving force behind one of the most successful American bands in musical history.
Not only that, British music fans adored the American group, while Americans went wild over the British one. In addition to their own hugely successful groups, each would go on to a vaunted solo careers.
Both were signed to the same record label in the U.S. — Capitol Records.
They not only respectively recorded some of the most-loved hit singes ever — they were both in bands that would make double-sided hits. Play a hit single on the 45 rpm vinyl records in vogue when the began their careers, then flip it over and play another hit on the other side,
They grew up to become friends and friendly rivals — not only inspiring each other with their musical creations, but also sparking a sense of competitiveness that results in some of the most-loved singles and albums ever recorded.
Yep, it's time to wish a couple of happy birthdays to Brian Wilson and Paul McCartney, both of whom are not only still recording but who are also touring in 2022. They have both been identified with contemporary pop culture since the early 1960s, when both the Beach Boys and The Beatles signed their respective record deals.
It's hard two think of two musicians who are more loved and respected not only by their many fans, but by their musical peers as well. All you have to do is look at the beaming faces of other artists when they are in close proximity to either of the two
It took a little while for their paths to converge. Although they both started producing hits straight out of the chute, they and their bands continued developing at a rapid rate. Both recorded their first hits in their respective countries in 1962 — although it would take a couple more years for The Beatles to storm America.
Both were teenagers when they became part of the bands that would make them so famous. McCartney joined the Quarrymen, when he was just 15, at the invitation of the the band's leader, a youthful John Lennon. The band would eventually morph into The Beatles when George Harrison and drummer Pete Best, later replaced by Ringo Starr, joined the group.
In the U.S., Wilson formed the Beach Boys with his brothers, Carl and Dennis Wilson, cousin Mike Love, and neighbor, David Marks, who would soon be replaced by another friend, Al Jardine.
Both bands soon began producing hits, although their first modest successes gave little indications of the many masterpieces awaiting down the line.
Wilson wrote the Beach Boys first hit, "Surfin," which only made it to #75 on the charts in 1962 before dropping off, but the band soon showed a steady progression.
Their next charted single, "Surfin' Safari" made it to #14, while the followup, "Surfin' USA" shot to #3 in 1963.
Across the Atlantic, The Beatles had a somewhat better start, when their first record, "Love Me Do" reached #17 on the British charts in 1962, while "Please Please Me" went all the way to #2 in 1963 and "From Me to You" finally landed them on the #1 spot.
The Beatles didn't get their first U.S. #1 until 1964, when their Capitol release "I Want to Hold Your Hand" careened to the top of the American charts.
For much of the year, the American charts were dominated by The Beatles and other British bands until an American group finally regained the #1 spot — the Beach Boys, of course, whose "I Get Around" b/w "Don't Worry Baby" became the first #1 hit by an American band to break The Besatles' dominance.
Both Wilson and McCartney were keeping their eyes — and ears — on each other, and both have spoken of their mutual admiration.
Wilson has told of how he felt challenged when listening to The Beatles album "Rubber Soul." He said it inspired him to create a what he called a whole album filled with "good stuff."
He rose to the challenge admirably, writing, producing and recording the Beach Boys resplendent album "Pet Sounds" — on many critics' short list of the greatest albums of all time. McCartney has even named one of Wilson's songs from the album, "God Only Knows," as his favorite record of all time.
In turn, McCartney said "Pet Sounds" inspired him and the other Beatles to write and record "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Band" — another contender for the title of all-time greatest rock album.
Their mutual friendship continues to this day — and it's great to see them still performing live and recording to this day.
Wilson is on tour with his band, which includes Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, including performances in Dallas on June 24 and in Woodlands, Texas on June 25.
McCartney just finished his U.S. tour with a concert in New Jersey, where Bruce Springsteen — a mere whippersnapper at the age of 72 — joined him onstage for renditions of Springsteen's own "Glory Days" and that Lennon-McCartney chestnut "I Wanna Be Your Man" — which had been recorded by Ringo on The Beatles' version.
McCartney, ever the game one, served as Springsteen's bass player and harmony singer on "Glory Days," while McCartney's band backed up the Boss. (Some of McCartney's guitarists seemed as thrilled to be performing with Springsteen as Springsteen did to be performing with McCartney.)
Soon, another New Jersey native son, Jon Bon Jovi, joined McCartney onstage, carrying balloons and leading the arena-filled audience as they serenaded McCartney with a rendition of "Happy Birthday."
Both McCartney and Wilson have received numerous accolades and birthday wishes their fellow artists this week. Those wishing Wilson a happy birthday via video greetings included Elton John, who called Wilson "the only true pop genius in the world."
Other sending Wilson a video birthday greeting included Barry Gibb, Smokey Robinson, Carole King, Graham Nash, David Crosby, John Fogerty, Mickey Dolenz, Jeff Bridges, Cameron Crow, Joe Walsh, John Cusack, Blonde Chaplin, Stephen Bishop, Chuck D of Public Enemy, Questlove, Fleet Foxes and Bob Dylan, who personally crooned the "Happy Birthday" song to Wilson.
Still, my favorite birthday greeting to Wilson came from his bandmate and fellow Beach Boy from the early days, Al Jardine, who referenced Wilson's cousin, Mike Love. Love still tours with Bruce Johnston under the name of the Beach Boys, while Wilson performs as a solo artist.
"Hi Brian, I'm the guy who sings to your left," Jardine said in his video greeting while referencing their onstage lineup. Jardine said he'll soon be catching up with Wilson in the 80th birthday department.
"Just remember," said Jardine with a mischievous grin, "we'll always be younger than your cousin, Mike."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.