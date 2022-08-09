Brecheen says he will be a 'promise-keeper'

Josh Brecheen says individuals need to go to Congress for the right reasons.
"We need people to go up to Washington who are promise-keepers, not power-seekers," he said.
Brecheen faces Avery Frix in the Aug. 23 Republican Runoff Election for the District 2 U.S. House seat. They received the most votes in a multi-candidate field during the June 28 Primary Election.
Frix garnered 11,336 votes, or 14.7% of the total ballots cast, while Brecheen had 10,579 votes, for 13.8%. Whoever wins the Aug. 23 Primary will then advance to the Nov. 8 General Election. Markwayne Mullin, the longtime District 2 representative, did not seek reelection, choosing instead to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Jim Inhofe in January 2023.
Brecheen served as field representative for former U.S. Senator Tom Coburn and later served as the District 6 state senator in the Oklahoma legislature from 2010 through 2018 before stepping down without seeking reelection due to a pledge he had made to term-limit himself.
He lives in the unincorporated Coal County community of Olney. Brecheen said he's been traveling around the district during the campaign, talking to people.
"We've been talking about things that are important to them," Brecheen said.
He said one of the things that concerns him is that Medicare is insolvent. "There's $35 trillion hole in Medicare," Brecheen said, adding there's another significant hole in Social Security.
One of his goals if he's elected to the U.S. Senate is to get on an oversight committee for the U.S. Government Accountability Office, known as the GAO. He maintains a significant amount of money could be saved by finding duplication, fraud and waste in government spending.
"We've lost 95% of dollar value since 1900," Brecheen said. "You get on an oversight committee and you scrub these programs. No more free candy.
"We have to find a way to solve these things," he said.
Asked about what he would do in regard to the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, Brecheen said defense of the nation is in Article 1 of the U.S Constitution. He also said that the Constitution should be followed.
"Congress, not the president, declares war," he said. What about the war between Russia and Ukraine?
"My position is I would not have voted for funding of war," he said.
Brecheen maintains concentrating on cutting the federal deficit is crucial.
"If America's healthy, Oklahoma's healthy," he said.
He said earmarking of funds by members of Congress for their projects is all about getting applause. That's why he said Dr. Coburn's inspiration remains — that the budget must be balanced and Congressional earmarking of funds should be discontinued.
"The only way to get earmarks is to vote on an increase in spending," he said.
Brecheen said "we've gone down the road of lessening our supply of oil and gas" and he wants the nation to start drilling.
Both Brecheen and Frix received an A rating from the NRA and said they support the Second Amendment.
What does Brecheen say about the McGirt decision by the U.S Supreme Court, which ruled that Congress has never disestablished that much of Eastern Oklahoma's is still under reservation status, which has resulted in a number of jurisdictional questions between the state, the tribes and the federal government?
"Congress owes it to the people of Oklahoma to solve this issue," he said. Brecheen said he's never accepted campaign contributions from any of the tribal governments.
"I had a policy," he said, saying he doesn't want it to appear any of his actions were influenced by contributions.
"I'm a Choctaw," he said. "I want people to know if you elect me to an office, I want to do the right thing for everyone, both tribal and non-tribal."
He added that if someone comes before a judge, the person should not be seen as tribal or non-tribal, but whether the person is guilty or innocent.
In regard to his statement that people should go to Washington to be promise-keepers instead of power-seekers, Brecheen said he's already kept the promise he made when he won election to the Oklahoma State Senate.
"I said I would go up there for two terms," said Brecheen, who served two four-year terms before declining to seek reelection to a third term. He said while serving in the state office, he received high marks from conservative groups.
Brecheen said if elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, he would only serve for four two-year terms in office. He said voters can know he will keep that pledge because he kept a similar one when he kept his promise to serve no more than eight years in the Oklahoma State Senate, where his district included Atoka, Coal, Bryan, Johnston and Marshall counties.
"I would only serve a maximum of eight years in the United States House of Representatives," Brecheen said. "I'll go up there for eight years and come home."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.