Eastern Oklahoma State College canceled its student exchange trip to Denmark a day after the country's prime minister closed its schools due to coronavirus concerns.
Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced Wednesday the country would close all schools, universities and day care facilities after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic earlier in the day. Data from the WHO shows 262 cases in Denmark and 696 in the US as of Wednesday evening.
EOSC President Dr. Stephen Smith said Tuesday after extensive conversations with Silkeborg, Denmark partner College 360, the entities initially agreed to continue the program this year and take precautions.
But an email sent to students from the school Thursday morning said the trip scheduled for May was canceled.
"Eastern Oklahoma State College's scheduled trip to College 360 in Denmark has now been cancelled due to travel restrictions and concerns regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation," the email states. "Students that were scheduled to travel in May have been notifed of the cancellation and should direct all questions to lead instructor Heather Spiegel."
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the disease causes mild or moderate symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath in most patients in 2-14 days after exposure. It can be more severe for the elderly, especially those with existing health problems.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the state’s first confirmed coronavirus case on March 6 while colleges and universities statewide announced precautionary measures.
University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University cancelled study abroad programs. Tulsa University moved all its classes online and strongly encouraged students to remain off campus until April 5.
Smith said Eastern is monitoring spring break travel plans of staff and students via an email survey asking if they will travel outside of the country.
If any students or staff plan to travel out of the country, Smith said the college will discuss potential precautionary measures upon their return.
He said administration might ask any staff who traveled out of the country to self-quarantine for two weeks after their return. Smith said the college would “hopefully find relocation in the community” for any students to be quarantined for two weeks after their return.
Smith said Eastern has also increased its disinfection and cleaning protocol for influenza as a precautionary measure.
“We’re taking it very seriously because you have to but it’s really just an odd phenomenon that’s taking place globally,” Smith said.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said the state’s education department will participate in the OSDH’s weekly coronavirus updates and will work to develop guidance on how it could impact schools.
Local schools continue to monitor the coronavirus situation with guidance from the state's education and health departments — while McAlester Public Schools enacted a plan in case of a coronavirus outbreak.
The MPS school board voted to approve in Monday’s meeting a community illness plan outlining steps to be taken if someone in the district were to test positive for COVID-19.
“We’ve just got to be ready if something happens,” MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said after the meeting.
MPS classes could be cancelled for three days if one person in the district tests positive for coronavirus, or up to 10 days if multiple people test positive for the disease, according to the plan. Both instances would call for the district to deep clean all facilities during a closure.
Community spread prevention tips from the CDC include covering a cough or sneeze with an elbow, washing hands for 20 seconds with soap and often, and recommending ill patients to stay home.
