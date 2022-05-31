Book Mobile offers summer reading stops in McAlester

Ellie and Charlotte Smith smile and chatter as they check out books featuring unicorns, Pete the Cat, and more.
The young McAlester Public Schools students were among the first Tuesday to use the district’s new Book Mobile that started offering a mobile library for students throughout the summer. The children's mom, Mesha Smith, said her daughters were excited to check it out — and it will help them retain what they learned during the school year.
“I think it’s a great idea and it’s definitely going to help them keep their education through the summertime,” she said.
Book levels range from pre-K through high school, with picture books, graphic novels, and books spanning nonfiction, young adult, and more genres.
MPS Librarian Amanda Grantham said the Book Mobile is back again this year and she hopes it’s fun for students at nearly 20 stops.
“My goal is just to have kids reading all summer,” Grantham said. “I would like to have kids at every single stop — and enjoying it.”
MPS Maintenance Director KC Buck and and maintenance worker Frank Weeks turned the interior of school bus 98 into a mobile library.
Parents and students stepped up into the bus with lengthy book shelves, two cushioned reading benches, and a book return unit. Rustic, wooden ceiling features contain inserted lights, while power ports along the walls can charge electronics from the generator attached on the back.
Grantham said she saw a similar type of bus in Moore a few years ago and spoke with school officials about funding mechanisms to make it happen in McAlester.
She and reading specialist Molly Brenner said the program is a fun way to encourage students to keep reading and help address learning loss through the summer, or “the summer slide.”
Educators understand the term “summer slide” refers to an academic decline during the summer break due to time outside of a learning environment.
Some students have limited educational resources during the summer without the support received through attending school and can fall behind their classmates in academic achievement.
A study of more than 500,000 students in grades 2-9 using data from 2008-2012 found students lost an average around 25-30% of their academic achievement through the summer.
A Johns Hopkins study shows students learn during the academic year at virtually the same pace, but poorer students face stronger negative impacts from the summer slide.
Researchers found students from higher socioeconomic status were more likely to continue summer education than their poorer classmates of the more than 700 Baltimore public school students tracked. The study attributed this to the higher academic improvement of wealthier students.
Officials hope Book Mobile addresses the summer slide in McAlester.
“It prevents the ‘summer slide’ because kids are reading books,” Brenner said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com