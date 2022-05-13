Book launch for novel about Jesus of Nazareth set at library

Anne Coleman had a novel idea when she decided to write a book telling of the life and teachings of Jesus of Nazareth.
It's titled "Jesus, the Novel."
"I started writing it for my grandkids about eight years ago," she said. "There wasn't anything out there like it. Even in the Bible there are four different points of view," Coleman said, referring to the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.
Eight years and nearly 500 pages later, Coleman is holding a book launch for her recently-published book at the McAlester Public Library. It's set from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in the library's Whiteacre Room.
Two bands are set to participate in the book launch, Coleman said: The Bailey Family Ministry out of Wilburton and the Captain Edge Band.
Coleman said the Bailey Family Ministry is an eclectic group, with multiple vocalists and musicians. The Captain Edge Band is known for playing festivals and other events. Plans are to have some Jewish and folk dancing during the event.
She approached writing the book as if telling a story to her grandchildren, although it's not written as a children's book, but as a novel based on the scriptures.
"I couldn't find anything like the smooth-flowing story I wanted to tell, "she said.
Each of the chapters has a date, which Coleman said proved challenging because what is now called the Roman Calendar wasn't established in the time and place she wrote about.
"There's a little bit of a poetic license," she said. "I didn't want it to be a scholarly thing."
She did want it to be accurate and well-researched.
"I took a trip to Israel, Egypt and Jordan, so I could get a feel for the color of the sand and for the birds" in that part of the world, Coleman said. "I came back and rewrote a lot of the book."
Coleman is married to Ronald "Red" Coleman, who she said served as the pastor at the Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ approximately from 1994 until 2002. She said she's currently a volunteer at the men's homeless shelter in McAlester.
She won't have copies of her book available for sale at the book launch, but she will be taking orders. The cost is $25, and the book is also available on Amazon.
Coleman said she's planning on donating proceeds from the book to the Christian Martyr Relief Fund.
She is looking forward to the book launch, which she noted is on the same weekend as the Italian Festival. "It's a good weekend to be in McAlester," Coleman said.
"I'm so excited, not because I've written a book, but because the story is being received so well."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
