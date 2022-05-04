Beta Iota of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International announces that Allison Bond and Blake Byrum have been named the Oklahoma Epsilon Sigma Alpha State Senior High and Junior High Outstanding Youth award winners. Bond and Byrum advanced to the state-level competition after being named the local winners of the annual awards.
Lori Few, Beta Iota Outstanding Youth Chair, states that each year Epsilon Sigma Alpha recognizes one Junior High Outstanding Youth and one Senior High Outstanding Youth on the local, state, and national levels. These awards are presented to individuals who excel in serving others and positively impacting their community.
Blake Byrum was recognized as the State winner and as the 2022 Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Council winner. The national-level award is presented to one Junior Hight student from across the United States. Blake received the award during the 79th annual convention on April 30, 2022, where he was given a plaque and an additional $500.00 cash award. Blake is the 13-year-old son of Justin and Melissa Byrum. He is an 8th grader at Frink-Chambers School. Blake is an active member of the Frink 4-H Club, Honor Choir, BSA Scout Troop 404, and the 8th-grade Football Team. He attends First United Methodist Church in McAlester. Blake volunteers his time to do park clean-up, sing to residents at the area's nursing homes, prepare meals for those in need, and raise funds for various projects at his church. Blake is also an assistant swim instructor in the summer.
Allison Bond was recognized as the Oklahoma Epsilon Sigma Alpha State level winner of the Senior High Outstanding Youth award. Allison received a certificate and a $400.00 cash award. Allison is a Senior at McAlester High School. She is the 18-year-old daughter of Justin and Niki Bond. Allison is a four-year member of the McAlester High School Varsity Softball and Soccer teams. Allison is a member of the National Honor Society, and she is the current Senior Class President. Allison is also an Advanced Placement Scholar. She maintains a 4.53 GPA and is currently ranked first in her class. Allison strives to inspire others to make a positive difference. In addition to her academic pursuits, Allison volunteers with Shared Blessings, Keep McAlester Beautiful, and Special Olympics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.