Incumbent District 7 State Senator Larry Boggs, R-Red Oak, and challenger Warren Hamilton, of McCurtain, are headed to a runoff.
Boggs and Hamilton received the most votes in a three-man race that included Kevin Woody in the GOP Primary to determine the Republican nominee for the District 7 post.
Both Boggs and Hamilton fell short of the 50% plus-one margin needed to avoid a runoff.
Boggs garnered a total of 3,348 votes cast in 76 precincts districtwide, for 46.24% of the total. Hamilton had 3,045 votes, for 42.22%, while Woody received 819 votes, for 11.36%.
Now Boggs and Hamilton will face-off again in the August 25 Primary Runoff. The winner will face Democrat nominee Jerry Donathan in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Boggs said his first priority if elected will be working to get jobs to open past the COVID-19 shutdowns and getting "everybody back to work."
He said he will continue "making sure we stand strong with our veterans."
"I'll do the same job I've been doing the last eight years," said Boggs.
"The thing's that most fulfilling is being able to take care of the needs of individual constituents."
Asked about his message to voters, Boggs said "Thank you for your vote."
"I will continue to do as good a job for you as I can," Boggs said.
Hamilton said "My first priority will be ending abortion." Another will be working to get people "to turn back to God and getting involved with our government."
What's his message to voters?
"It will be the same message I give to myself when I look in the mirror — repent. Repent with me."
Hamilton also addressed those who served in the U.S. military.
"I've got friends, better men than me, who are never going to come home again," Hamilton said. "There are people who are going to make it back, who are never going to be the same again."
He asked what we should do, "say 'Thank you for your service" on Veterans Day?'"
Hamilton maintains we should all participate in our government, indicating that's something people should do given those who have fought for our freedom to do so.
"It's for every single American, all races and creeds," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
