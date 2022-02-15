Students and staff will help decide the McAlester school district’s new logo — while the mascot and color scheme were never in question.
McAlester Board of Education members said Monday they want to soon get input from students and staff members through a vote on two options for the district’s new logo. McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes said the district needs to change its logo due to a conflict with a licensed one and officials want to create a brand for the district.
“Kind of what we’re ending to do and what we would like to do is to come up with a brand that is McAlester schools,” Hughes said. “That way when you go into a place, you don’t 16 different buffaloes.”
Students at McAlester High School voted on the district’s buffalo logo in the 1990s — which board members said is an important part of the process for finding a new logo.
School officials have not set details for the upcoming vote, but narrowed the options to only two.
One includes a branding package from Adam Hargrave that includes variations of a new buffalo head, some with an “M” in the background, and a charging buffalo with black, gold and white color schemes.
A second option is set to include a previous buffalo logo after school officials secure the original branding package.
MPS previously requested submissions for a new buffalo logo after Oklahoma Baptist University sent McAlester school officials an email stating the district was using a copyrighted logo.
Oklahoma Baptist’s branding guide states “the power bison is the primary mark” for its athletics teams. The power bison is a side profile of a buffalo head facing the right side using either a dual-tone with green and black, or monotone in either green or black.
The style guide also states “the charging bison is a secondary mark” for OBU athletics. The charging buffalo is a front view of a buffalo head using the school’s primary colors.
McAlester stopped using a logo similar to the charging buffalo after it received the email from OBU and is considering a branding campaign.
School officials never discussed changing the buffalo mascot or the black and gold color scheme — only the logo depicting both.
Board members reiterated Monday they hope to move forward with a branding campaign with the same mascot and colors, but with a new logo.
Most of the district’s branding elements have changed several times through the years — changing its buffalo design, the “M” logo, some typefaces, and more.
School officials said the most consistent logo across the district for roughly 20 years is the “MB” used primarily by the baseball teams — which was purchased from the Milwaukee Brewers with a one-time fee.
Board members on Monday said they want students and staff to provide input with a voting mechanism to be announced at a later date.
