Board approves modifications for Pittsburg County Free Fair

Pittsburg County Free Fair board members modified the event for a second consecutive year.
Board members discussed COVID-19 concerns in Tuesday night’s meeting before voting to approve making judging contests virtual and cancel some events in this year’s Pittsburg County Free Fair set to start next week.
“We wish we didn’t have to make the changes and we could have a fair with all the contests because the kids enjoy the hands-on things,” said Pittsburg County Free Fair Board Recording Secretary Gail Kendrick.
The Pittsburg County Free Fair is scheduled to start Monday and go through Saturday. Animal showing will take place in-person.
Contests now taking place virtually include floriculture, livestock judging, poultry meat judging, land judging, Okie Quiz, consumer judging, skill-a-thin, and more.
Board members also voted to cancel tractor driving and Aggie Olympics contests.
The talent show is still on and the exhibit hall is set to be held with adjusted hours — 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, 2-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon at Saturday.
Fair organizers said they will contact school officials regarding students participating in the fair.
A full modified schedule will be released soon, organizers said.
OSDH reported 372 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County on it’s Sept. 1 weekly update. That data included 5,705 total cases, 5,251 assumed recoveries, and 82 total deaths.
McAlester Regional Health Center reported Friday it received 82 COVID-19 patients from July 1 to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 — with 86.59% of those being unvaccinated. MRHC officials said vaccination status is verified through physician documentation and the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System (OSIIS).
Medical officials continue to urge people get vaccines to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
