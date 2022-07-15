While the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival typically books three artists to perform during free concerts on the outdoor stage in downtown McAlester, the music doesn't stop there.
The plan is to keep the music going following the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's outdoor performances, with a couple of indoor performances at local venues.
There's already a buzz around the two bands booked to perform in local venues July 16 after the main Saturday evening show on the DRMF outdoor stage, which features The Texas Gentlemen, Shawn James and the Quaker City Nighthawks.
Following the outside stage shows, the aftershows are at Downtown 312 featuring Blacktop Mojo and at Spaceship Earth featuring Joint Custody. The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is set up along East Choctaw Avenue, between Third and Fifth Streets. Those attending the event should use the Fifth Street entrance, organizers said.
Blacktop Mojo lead vocalist Matt James said the band is anticipating its first-ever McAlester performance.
"We're pumped," James said. "It's definitely going to be a good, live rock 'n' roll show — no backing tracks, no lip-synching."
He also described the band's music.
"It's hard rock, kind of a southern grunge," said James, adding he grew up listening to a lot of classic rock, then later got into bands including Soundgarden and Tool.
Based out of Palestine, Texas, Blacktop Mojo has honed its chops through heavy touring.
"We travel and play here, there and everywhere — everywhere from big cities to tiny little map dots," James said.
That leaves McAlester somewhere between, about the size of James' Texas hometown.
Music on the outdoor stage is set to begin around 6 p.m. Saturday evening, July 16, but may be pushed back to 6:30 p.m. if there is no cloud cover. With a high of 102 degrees forecast for McAlester on Saturday, organizers plan to put six misting fans in place, with cold drinks available from vendors, which include 10 food trucks, said Dancing Rabbit Music Festival President Blake Lynch.
Like the outdoor shows, the indoor performances by Blacktop Mojo and Joint Custody are also presented free to the public.
Blacktop Mojo's most recent album is the aptly-named "Blacktop Mojo." Other albums include "Under the Sun," "Burn the Ships" and "I Am."
Key single tracks include "It Won't Last," "Tail Lights" and "The Way the Wind Blows." James said the band's written many of the group's original songs together, with all of the band members typically contributing.
"It's a collaborative process," James said of the group's songwriting methods.
While band members like playing and performing their original songs, they've also found success with some strong covers. Blacktop Mojo's rendition of Aerosmith's "Dream On" has nearly 24 million hits on YouTube.
Blacktop Mojo also does a unique take on The Temptations' recording of "My Girl," based on James' idea to play the naturally joyful song with minor chords.
James said he grew up listening to his parents' classic rock albums and he especially liked an album his mother had.
"She had 'Goin' South,' which had Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Doobie Brothers," he said of the compilation album which also included tracks by The Allman Brothers Band, The Georgia Satellites and other Southern rock groups.
After graduation from high school in Palestine, Texas, James attended college in Louisiana, playing on the Northwestern State University football team. That led to him joining the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and playing guitar on the worship team at his church. He eventually met up with drummer Nathan Gillis.
James said people would tell Gillis about him. "They would say 'This guy sings; you play drums. You should get together."' He said they happened to meet at a gathering one, night. James told Gilis he was playing at a coffee shop the next day." They decided to join forces, leading to the nucleus of Blacktop Mojo.
Meanwhile, Jeremy Beaver of Spaceship Earth Coffee at 345 E. Choctaw Ave, is looking forward to Joint Custody's return to the venue.
"This will be their third time to play Spaceship Earth," Beaver said. "They're a four-piece band out of Tyler, Texas and they all sing."
Joint Custody does some impressive four-part harmonies, said Beaver. "They do their own music and they do covers," he said, including a Fleetwood Mac cover where the bass player sings the Stevie Nicks part in the original key.
"Joint Custody is the most fun band we've ever had at Spaceship Earth," Beaver said. He's impressed with the entire group of artists on both the outside stage at the indoor venues for the DRMF's July 16 shows.
"It's the best lineup, top to bottom, we've ever had for Dancing Rabbit," said Beaver.
While the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival shows are presented free of charge to attendees, they have option of purchasing a $10 VIP pass to get closer to the stage.
Both Beaver and Lynch said the after-shows are possible because of the sponsorship of the McAlester Regional Health Center.
The July 16 show will conclude the spring and summer Dancing Rabbit Music Festival concert series, with plans to continue with live music performances at indoor venues.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.