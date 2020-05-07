Birthdays are important in Maranda Whitlock’s family.
“Celebrating birthdays is a big thing,” Whitlock said of her family. “I always grew up being taught to celebrate birthdays.”
On May 1, Whitlock, along with her family, gathered virtually to celebrate her daughter Adalee’s first birthday.
Whitlock said Adalee has been in and out of the hospital since she was born due to being premature and had to spend the first two weeks of her life inside a neonatal intensive care unit.
"We just had trouble keeping her well,” said Whitlock, of McAlester. “I know it stinks not being able to be with family on an important event, but we want to make sure all of our family is safe.”
She said even though places are opening back up, she and her family still choose to self-isolate.
The party for Adalee, lasted only an hour, which was “fast,” according to Whitlock.
Family and friends were able to wave and drop off gifts for Adalee outside of the home and were given cupcakes to take with them before gathering on Facetime.
“At first, we kind of had trouble getting everybody on the phone,” Whitlock said. “The grandparents really don’t know how to use Facetime.”
Adalee’s gifts were then opened on Facetime for everybody to see before “Happy Birthday” was sung by the virtual guests.
The 1-year-old was then helped by her two siblings, 5-year-old Ella and 3-year-old Wyatt, in eating her birthday cake.
Whitlock said her family was upset but understood why the party had to be held virtually.
“They were just glad they were able to at least see her open her gifts and play and stuff,” Whitlock said.
Plans are now in the works for an in-person Strawberry Shortcake theme celebration and barbeque once it is safe to do so.
“Just to get all the family together again,” Whitlock said.
Another birthday celebration is being planned by the family for Whitlock's sister, Hannah, who has been in and out of the hospital for various surgeries.
“And she’s been having it very, very rough this year,” Whitlock said.
Whitlock said her sister, who turns 27 this week, recently had to go to a hospital in Oklahoma City. Whitlock said her sister had to be alone, due to hospitals across the state limiting and restricting visitors. She said the family is currently working on getting family and friends, along with police and fire departments, to come together Sunday for a drive-by parade for Hannah.
“She’s been through so much and we can’t really do anything because her immune system is still down and we just don’t want to risk her getting sick either.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
