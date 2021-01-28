Bill criminalizes gender reassignment treatment for anyone under 21

An Oklahoma bill that would outlaw gender reassignment medical treatment for anyone younger than age 21 is generating opposition.
Filed by state Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, Senate Bill 676 would make it illegal for any parent or guardian to obtain, or for medical professionals to perform, gender reassignment health care if that person is younger than 21. Prison and a fine not exceeding $20,000 could result.
Hamilton did not return multiple calls this week, but wrote in a Facebook post that the bill's intent "is to protect young people with gender dysphoria."
"If a person is not mature enough to make the decision to use alcohol or tobacco responsibly, they are certainly not mature enough to make the decision to undergo irreparable chemical or surgical procedures," Hamilton wrote.
Hamilton’s bill defines gender reassignment medical treatment as “any health care to facilitate the transitioning of a patient’s assigned gender identity on the patient’s birth certificate, to the gender identity experienced and defined by the patient.”
Medical treatment outlawed by the bill includes procedures to suppress development of endogenous secondary sex characteristics, procedures to align the patient’s appearance or physical body with the patient’s gender identity, and procedures to alleviate symptoms of clinically significant distress resulting from gender dysphoria. Gender dysphoria is defined as "psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity," according to the American Psychiatric Association.
The Endocrine Society, an international medical organization focused on endocrinology, recommends clinicians start hormone suppression with adolescent patients before the age of 16.
Hamilton’s bill would endanger transgender children in need of medical treatment across the state, said Nicole McAfee, director of policy for the American Civil Liberties Union.
“It’s legislation that displays the fundamental ignorance about medical treatment available for trans youth,” McAfee said. “We know that being a kid is hard enough, and denying best practice medical care to transgender youth can be life-threatening.”
A study in Pediatrics, the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, also concluded that access to puberty blockers can reduce suicide in transgender youth already at higher risk of suicide than cisgender teens, referring to teens whose gender identity corresponds with their sex assigned at birth.
Oklahoma is among several states weighing restrictions on medical treatment for transgender minors, along with Alabama, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina and Texas.
A bill that would ban gender-confirming health care for transgender minors advanced through Montana's House Judiciary Committee last week. Committee Democrats said a ban on referrals would violate doctors' rights, but a Montana Republican defended it.
“If someone comes in and says ‘I want physician-assisted suicide’ in Montana you can’t refer that to someone that will kill you. So there’s plenty of things that doctors can’t refer,” Montana Rep. Derek Skees told the Associated Press.
McAfee said Hamilton’s bill and SB 583 authored by state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow — which aims to ban gender reassignment treatment for anyone younger than 18 and revoke medical licenses of health care professionals who perform such procedures across the state — are dangerous and unconstitutional. Dahm and state Rep. Kevin West, R-Oklahoma City, coauthored a bill last year to propose prohibiting anyone younger than 18 from undergoing gender reassignment treatment and revoking the license of any health care professional who performed such procedures. That bill stalled in committee.
Oklahomans for Equality, an LGBTQ equal rights advocacy group in the state, has also criticized bills aiming to outlaw gender reassignment medical procedures.
Hamilton’s bill would create a new section of law under Title 21 as Section 761, which would place it among statutes involving maiming. State law sets punishment of a maiming conviction at imprisonment not exceeding life or a fine not exceeding $1,000.
The Oklahoma legislative session begins Monday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
