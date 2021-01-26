Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton disagrees with Oklahoma’s governor saying he has authority to negotiate with the state’s tribes regarding potential McGirt impacts.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called Jan. 22 for tribes to enter formal negotiations “to address and resolve the potential issues that have arisen because of the watershed McGirt ruling” — adding he has authority to negotiate cooperative agreements between the state and Oklahoma’s tribes under state law.
Batton disagrees.
“The Governor has no authority to enact federal legislation,” Batton said. “I have been clear with the Governor and state officials in numerous discussions that I oppose legislation on criminal jurisdiction after the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma.”
The Oklahoma Constitution gives Supreme Executive power to the state’s governor. State law says the governor is “authorized to negotiate and enter into cooperative agreements on behalf of this state with federally recognized Indian tribal governments within this state to address issues of mutual interest.”
State law says Stitt can “elect to name a designee who shall have authority to negotiate and enter into cooperative agreements on behalf of the state with federally recognized Indian tribes.” Stitt named Ryan Leonard, special counsel for Native American Affairs, to lead negotiations.
In July 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma recognized the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation for purposes of the Major Crimes Act.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is expected to make rulings on whether the analysis of the ruling applies to remaining Five Tribes, the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw and Seminole Tribes.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch said in his majority ruling in McGirt that states do not have the authority to reduce reservations within their borders.
“Just imagine if they did. A state could encroach on the tribal boundaries or legal rights Congress provided, and, with enough time and patience, nullify the promises made in the name of the United States,” Gorsuch wrote. “That would be at odds with the Constitution, which entrusts Congress with the authority to regulate commerce with Native Americans, and directs that federal treaties and statutes are the ‘supreme Law of the Land.’”
Stitt said the safety of all Oklahomans and providing guidance to law enforcement is of “paramount importance.”
“As things stand today, crimes are going unpunished, and convicted criminals are seeking to be set free,” Stitt said. “We can’t allow this to happen.”
Batton said his tribe is taking the steps necessary to uphold the law within the tribe’s 10 and a half counties in southeast Oklahoma.
“We have made preparations as a sovereign nation to uphold the criminal justice and law enforcement responsibilities required by the McGirt decision,” Batton said.
Since the July decision, the tribe has implemented new mutual aid agreements with law enforcement agencies within the tribe’s boundaries and passed legislation pertaining to tribal prosecution, jury selection, criminal law, and a public defender’s office.
“Amendments to the criminal code will allow the nation to prosecute offenses listed in the federal Major Crimes Act and allow for broader sentencing options of defendants found guilty in Choctaw Nation District Court,” the tribe said in an October 2019 press release.
Stitt said he and other state officials have been in discussions with tribal leaders for many months concerning the potential impacts of the McGirt ruling.
“Now is the time to roll up our sleeves to resolve the issues raised by McGirt in a manner consistent with the best interests of all Oklahomans,” Stitt said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.