A local construction company cleared the McAlester High School parking lot and helped clear streets leading to the school.
"I had several guys out (Monday)," said John Whitfield, who works as a supervisor and in sales with Barnett Construction. "We started on Sunday and finished on Monday."
"We've got them cleared out as of right now," Whitfield said Tuesday, with another round of snow still in the forecast.
Jason Barnett, of Barnett Construction, said he wanted to help McAlester Public Schools.
"I try to donate to the school as much as possible," said Barnett. "I've got a lot of crews and a lot of equipment," he said of his offer of assistance.
McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes is appreciative of the help from Barnett Construction.
"It's awesome to see how people come together and do this for the kids," Hughes said. He said it's great to have someone step up and do such service for the high school.
"I'm glad to be part of a community like this," Hughes said.
In addition to helping the high school at no charge, the company has hired out to help several businesses around the city get their parking lots cleared out as well. Workers don't use snow plows, but other equipment is effective in removing the snow, Whitfield said.
"We have skid steers with buckets on them. We have a backhoe grader; we've got all kinds of stuff," said Whitfield.
Barnett, a former Ward 6 McAlester city councilor, said he was glad to help out with the clearing the snow.
"Our town's a great community," he said. "I love it. We try to help out any way we can."
