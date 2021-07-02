Band of Heathens wants everyone coming to the Saturday show in McAlester to have a good experience.
The Americana rock band from Austin, Texas will headline the free Dancing Rabbit Music Festival concert series in downtown McAlester on Saturday — and lead singer and co-founder Ed Jurdi said the scene will be perfect for Fourth of July weekend.
“It’ll be good for everyone to just get together, listen to some rock-and-roll music, dance a little and have a good time,” Jurdi said.
BOH is set to play at 9 p.m. Saturday as the headliner at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival on Choctaw Avenue in McAlester.
Current band members include Jurdi, Gordy Quist, Trevor Nealon, Richard Millsap, Jesse Wilson, and tour manager Joshua Cain.
Jurdi said after the past year, everyone is ready for live music — and the band looks forward to playing in McAlester.
“We’re happy to be out playing and people are happy to be out seeing music so it’s a good combination,” Jurdi said.
Jurdi said the Band of Heathens started around Thanksgiving 2005 when Jurdi, Colin Brooks, Quist, and Brian Keane each had residencies at Austin, Texas club Momo’s. They shared some musicians and hung out to watch each other’s sets so “someone at some point said ‘why don’t we just combine the whole show?’”
Jam sessions led to more time together and they realized potential for the band when rehearsing “Ain’t No More Cane Brazos,” a traditional prison work song.
“Everyone singing together in harmony was just kind of like ‘woah’ and everyone’s ears perked up,” Jurdi said.
The song was included on their first recording, “Live from Momo’s” — which led the Band of Heathens to be voted “Best New Band” at the 2007 Austin Music Awards. They released their first self-titled studio album in 2008 that topped the Americana Music Association’s radio charts and finished eighth on the AMA Top 100 Americana albums list that year.
BOH was featured Austin City Limits in Fall 2009 — the music festival series’ 35th anniversary year — along with Elvis Costello.
They were nominated as “New Emerging Artist” and “Best Duo/Group of The Year” in 2009 and 2010 before releasing their fifth album “Top Hat Crown & the Clapmaster’s Son” in 2011. The album
Jurdy said bands like The Band, The Beatles, The Grateful Dead, the Rolling Stones, and singer-songwriter-based bands inspired he and his bandmates.
So after years of winning Americana awards and being classified as folk, blues, jam rock and other genres — how does Jurdi describe their music?
“I think we’re a rock-and-roll band,” Jurdi said. “That’s a pretty all-encompassing catch-all — kind of like what americana has become. Rock-and-roll to me implies there’s a fusion of a lot of different forms of American music.”
The band released the album “Stranger” in 2020 — featuring “Black Cat,” which was based on a legend of an immigrant who killed a panther in an underground fighting ring and lived to be 99 years old.
But Jurdi said it wasn’t the most difficult thing they did during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOH did about 52 shows via livestream — featuring friends and different artists in what Jurdi described as a variety show. He said it allowed BOH to continue working on music and get closer to their fans by hearing their stories in chats and on Zoom sets.
“And it was really the blessing of the past year,” Jurdi said.
Saturday’s Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is set to open with vendors at 5 p.m. with a 6 p.m. set by Isaac McClung — an indie/folk artist from Stillwater who’s played at the famed Woodyfest.
Local musician and insurance agent Josh Hass is set to play at 7 p.m. Hass said Shared Blessings Director of Operations Joey Clark is lead guitar, Clark’s son Conner is a McAlester High School grad and University of Oklahoma student who will play bass, and Common Roots co-owner Micky Lloyd will play drums.
“The four of us get together with a few other friends once a month to play a variety of music,” Hass said. He added that the group sometimes has jam sessions with Spaceship Earth Owner Adam and Rachel Gronwald, plus local attorney Jeremy Beaver, and Joy Auld. “I’m the least talented of all of us musicians that get together,” Hass said.
Food trucks, coffee shops and bars will provide food and drinks at the music festival — and a special beer garden will be set up outside under a tent along Choctaw Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street.
Admission is free with special VIP passes available to purchase. Anyone can email questions to hello@dancingrabbit.live or check out the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dancingrabbitmusic and the official website at https://dancingrabbit.live/.
