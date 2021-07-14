Back on the stage: Miss McAlester competition set for Saturday

Competitors are ready to compete for an opportunity to represent their community.
Miss McAlester Director Jeanie McCabe said the past two years presented a challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic requiring cancellations — but competitors are thankful for community support leading into Saturday’s return to the stage for the competition.
“We are here to find the perfect girl to represent McAlester,” McCabe said. “And we want to get all the girls that compete more confidence in themselves as they grow up into community leaders.”
This year’s competition is set to start at 7 p.m. Saturday at S. Arch Auditorium in McAlester. Tickets cost $12 for reserved seating and are available at Chaney-Harkins or available at the door.
Last year's local competition affiliated with Miss Oklahoma and Miss America was cancelled along with the national cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns.
Samantha Donato is a McAlester High School graduate who won the 2020 Miss McAlester Competition in June 2019 with her platform being Special Songs for Special People. She is now pursuing a nursing degree at Oklahoma Baptist University.
Estella Kirk was named the 2020 Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen at that same competition and is now in her junior year through Epic Charter Schools.
Both retained their crowns for a second year and were eligible for this year’ Miss Oklahoma competition.
“they’re thankful for the community support and showed graciousness, poise, and determination through the past two years,” McCabe said.
McAlester’s contest is closed to a 40-mile area because “we feel like our representative needs to be from here,” McCabe said, referring to competitions with open registration for anyone to compete.
The local contest is required to give one scholarship to the winner — but offers one to everyone who competes. The person crowned Miss McAlester receives a $1,500 scholarship, while the Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen receives $1,000.
Gabriella Anderson attends McAlester High School and is the daughter of Terren and Shinista Anderson School. Her platform is Educational Test Anxiety and her talent is pop vocal.
Emilee Coxsey attends McAlester High School and is the daughter of Phillip and Deanna Coxsey School. Her platform is Foundation for Tomorrow and her talent is jazz dance.
Angelle Duhe` is the daughter of Sonja Martin and a Savanna High School graduate who is a a senior at Oklahoma State University in Nutritional Science. Her platform is Raising Awareness for Concussions within High School Athletics and her talent is pop vocal.
Emerielle Sherman is a 2016 MHS graduate and 2020 Northeastern State University graduate pursuing a master’s in nursing. She and is the daughter of Shelly and Dave Larson, and Tommy and Kerrie Sherman. Her platform is The Shade Project Talent and her talent is CPR Edition-Stayin’ Alive.
Lauren Giacomo attends MHS and is the daughter of Brian and Melissa Giacomo. Her platform is Out of Control and her talent is vocal.
Competing for Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen are Alyson Dusenberry, Kendalyn Basden, Sadie Rhyne, Nicole Plaxico, Aubrey Bailey, and Hensley Kidd.
Beta Iota of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International has sponsored the Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen Scholarships Competitions since 1978. The local women’s service organization provides monies and volunteer hours to many philanthropic projects.
Competitors in Miss America contribute tens of thousands of hours of community service each year and have raised more than $16 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and scholarships since 2007, according to the organization’s website.
Miss Oklahoma offers more than $2 million in scholarships each year to local competitors and through the organization’s scholarship fund.
Anyone interested in getting involved with the organization can contact any Beta Iota member, message the group’s Facebook page, email betaiotaesa@gmail.com, or call McCabe at 918-424-3089.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
