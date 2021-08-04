Area residents have a chance to enjoy a show by musical and comedy performers and assist local elementary school children at the same time.
The Liberty Theatre at 826 Penn Ave. in Hartshorne is hosting its first-ever Back 2 School Show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, featuring a variety of music and comedy from Liberty Theatre cast members.
"Admission is to donate school supplies," said Jerry Earp, owner of the Liberty Theatre and organizer of the school supply drive.
All sorts of school supplies, primarily for elementary-aged students are needed. They include items such as paper, glue, glue sticks, water bottles, pens, pencils, markers, scissors, spiral notebooks, loose-leafed paper, colored copy paper and pocket folders, the folders with inside pockets to organize and hold papers.
One popular item is not needed at this time.
"They don't need any backpacks; they've already got them," Earp said.
Those who want to help with the supply drive but will be unable to attend the show can drop off donations ahead of time at BoKays by Jerry at 1011 Penn Ave. in Hartshorne. Also, those who plan to attend but aren't able to purchase school supplies before the show can give a monetary amount if they prefer.
"We'll take cash donations," Earp said.
All donations of school supplies and cash will go directly to the schools, where school personnel are to distribute the supplies as needed, he said.
Why did he decide to hold his first Back 2 School Show and school supply drive at this time?
"Just because of all those things that kids don't have," Earp said.
He noted public schools have been supportive of the Liberty Theatre, bringing students to see the Liberty's Christmas shows.
"We've had schools come all the way from Antlers, but Hartshorne and Haileyville have been most steady," Earp said.
"We thought it would be nice to give back a little bit."
