The month of April was a whirlwind of excitement for 14-year-old Ava Rose Johnson.
April 9, 2021 Ava blew into Nashville for the weekend to track and record a couple of songs she had written with her Nashville singer-songwriter, author, musician and producer, Billy Dawson by her side.
The day began at Grady Saxman’s studio-Saxman Studio. Grady is best known as a drummer for Luke Combs, with credits including Uncle Kracker, Bobby Bones and Kidz Bop. Luke Combs also has recorded in that same studio as Ava was tracking. Grady played drums and percussion for her latest songs and directed the musicians, while Josh Soko engineered the sound. While in Saxman Studio, Ava worked with Chris Condon, who played guitar for her latest songs. Chris is currently the guitarist and musical director for Billy Ray Cyrus. Luke Moseley played the keys for Ava in Saxman Studio as well. He has worked with Chris Tomlin, Casting Crowns, Lauren Alaina, For King and Country and Francesca Battistelli to name a few. Devin Malone played acoustic and bouzouki, for Ava’s songs, sitting next to her while she was recording the tracks for the band at Saxman.
His session credits include Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt and Dustin Lynch. Tim Denbo, played bass guitar for Ava and her songs, also at the studio. He is a session guitarist who also played for Doug Stone, Christian Artist Mark Shultz and has played for and toured for many artists and earned a Grammy nomination. After tracking/recording at Saxman’s, Ava Rose and Billy rushed through Nashville to make it to the VIP CD Release Party of Allie Colleen, Garth Brooks’ daughter. Billy Dawson co-wrote with Allie a few songs on her CD, Stones, including her latest release, “Playin House”. While at the party, Ava Rose mingled with Country Super Star, Lee Bryce, Allie Colleen, songwriters and many others in the Nashville music scene. The event was covered by Entertainment Tonight.
Ava walked into Dawson Studio Nash, Billy Dawson’s studio, the following day to record her vocals for her latest release, There’s A Boy, with Billy producing. They spent the day working that song to perfection. “Billy’s electric guitar solo was perfect on 'There’s A Boy.' He gave it that Van Halen feel for sure! ROCKIN’ it out!”, Ava said. Everyone from Dawson to the musicians at Saxman Studio were adamant about getting “There’s A Boy” released quickly, as they felt it needed to be shared with the world as soon as possible!!
Josiah Clark Media flew in from Nashville, taking on the task of filming the music video of “There’s A Boy” on April 28. Josiah’s credits include visual asset production and social media management for Big Kenny of Big and Rich. Local filming was shot at Jonathan and Kelly Parish’s beautiful residence in Longtown and E’s Hideaway Restaurant on Main Street, in Eufaula. The look and flavor of E’s is in a league of its own in the beautiful state of Oklahoma, owned and operated by Amanda and Chef Eric Southerland.
The crew then traveled on that windy, rainy and tornadic day to film scenes of Ava Rose and Quade Laughlin at Red Oak Public Schools in Red Oak, Oklahoma which is in Latimer County. Red Oak school is an amazing, head turning country school with its wood floors and stone buildings. Quade Laughlin is a freshman at Eufaula Public Schools in Eufaula, Oklahoma and you may have seen him on TikTok. Quade has been turning heads on TikTok with more than 16,000 followers.
April 29th, 2021 at 11 p.m., “There’s A Boy” released on all digital music stores such as Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and others. The video can be seen on all social media platforms: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube being the main platforms.
“Ava Rose Johnson is one the most talented and hard working singers out there," Billy Dawson said. "I am so proud and grateful to produce, 'There’s A Boy,' for her!”
Ava Rose Johnson made history on Nov. 2, 2019, as the youngest ever to be nominated and to win a Native American Music Award at the age of 12. She won “Best Independent Recording by a New Artist” for her song “Heaven’s Window” that she co wrote with Billy Dawson, Lainey Edwards and Sean Fuller (drummer for Florida Georgia Line). Ava attends Eufaula Middle School & is an active member and of Lighthouse Christian Center in Eufaula, Oklahoma. Follow her exciting journey on her social media pages on Facebook and Instagram - Ava Rose Johnson Music.
