Author: Living in Wilburton a blessing

Julius Bailey said living in Wilburton is a blessing.
The 25-year-old author said the Latimer County wildlife — like black bears — and mountainous terrain inspires his writing in a series of books set a magical land he created.
"Even though the Kiamichi Mountains aren't strictly mountains, it was still an amazing experience for me," Bailey said. "Every day I can get up and go out and look over the mountains. I consider that awe-inspiring and a blessing."
Bailey has authored two books — "Strife of the Mighty" and "Toils of the Valiant" — as part of a series set in the fictional realm he created called Lael.
Vrandalin is a kingdom that spans a continent within Lael as characters battle evil and seemingly insurmountable odds in a world of ancient powers, dark beasts, forgotten lore and more.
Bailey said the core message to the books is you have to be willing to sacrifice, pull together, and believe "no matter what."
When he was younger, Bailey's mother wanted him to read more and gave him an ultimatum: either read more or give up video games.
"The choice was pretty clear," Bailey said with a chuckle.
Bailey said he started reading and found books he enjoyed — including "The Hidden Stairs and the Magic Carpet," a book in a series by Tony Abbott about the magical world of Droon with flying lizards and other creatures.
He followed that by reading "The Hobbit" — the first book in J.R.R Tolkien's series exploring a fictional universe that inspired movies of the same name, "The Lord of The Rings" movies, video games and more.
"Middle Earth is what really inspired me to create my own world on a large and tangible scale," Bailey said.
Bailey was born and raised in Florida before he and his family moved to Wilburton about a decade ago.
He said his family believes in the Bible and felt a divine calling to Latimer County.
"We felt the pull of the Lord on our lives," he said.
Bailey said the family is involved in musical ministry and moved to Wilburton for more opportunities.
He said his interest in being an author began while the family lived in Florida — but said he started becoming an author after moving to Latimer County.
Bailey said being home-schooled offered more self-discovery and allowed him time for more eclectic knowledge to expand his writing.
He said a love for animals at an early age drove him to learn more about them and inspired some of the creatures in his fictional world.
Bailey also dives into the world of voiceover and has a YouTube channel where he has more than 1,000 subscribers.
He runs a fantasy website, www.theblackfantasyman.com, where he blogs, entertains and interacts with people.
