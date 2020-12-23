Audrie Rowell creates the Savanna Bulldog Lending Library

Audrie Rowell created the Savanna Bulldog Lending Library project aiming to achieve the Girl Scouts of America Silver Award-the highest Girl Scouts honor awarded to the cadettes.
She saw a need in her school and the local community to have a small library available to help inspire and promote reading. She partnered with Savanna Public Schools, Mitchell Construction, and Briggs printing to make the project possible.
Rowell started the project by getting the approval from Savanna School to place the project on school property. Then she designed and built the project with help from Tim Mitchell of Mitchell Construction. Rowell then held a book drive at the school to collect books and also received some private donations to help fill the library.
She received a bookmark donation from Briggs Printing with inspirational quotes on them to put in the library as well. The final step was to install the library at the school and fill it with books. She would like to invite anyone interested to visit the library and take a book.
Please try to leave a different book in its place so the books do not get depleted. The library is located behind the Savanna Elementary building, near the parent drop off/pick up area.
