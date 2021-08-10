Plans for facilities upgrades at McAlester Public Schools include new riggings at an auditorium, a turf baseball and softball field, playground equipment, and more.
MPS Board of Education members approved a facilities plan Monday that doesn’t require specific purchases, but includes estimates on upgrades for several upgrades.
“Our goal is to provide the best facilities not only for our students but also for our community,” Hughes said.
Board members unanimously approved the plan after lengthy discussion on the plans, payment options, and how the upgrades could be funded.
The plan includes an estimate for turf on the baseball field at Mike Deak Park at $990,000 and new LED lights at the field for $230,000 for a total of $1.22 million.
School officials said the turfed field would be used for softball during the fall fast-pitch season and baseball in the spring.
A lease term for seven years at 1% interest is estimated for an annual payment of $184,440, the plan states.
MPS Superintendent of Finance Chad Gragg said he’s confident the district can use the building fund to pay for the Mike Deak upgrades and it wouldn’t need to come out of the general operating funds.
Documents show the MPS building fund balance at $2.3 million as of July. Annual building fund revenue is estimated at $700,000 per year with expenses estimated at less than $500,000.
Gragg added some companies provided quotes for the Mike Deak Field project and any bids for the project would first come before the board.
“I’m very confident there are several companies that can compete for this,” Gragg said.
Gragg said the project would provide needed upgrades to Mike Deak Field and allow the school to continue hosting the Junior National Classic, the international baseball tournament previously called the Junior Sunbelt Classic.
The facilities plan also calls for repurposing principal from a current lease on purchase for various upgrades, including:
• new LED light at Hook Eales Stadium — $279,000
• riggings at S. Arch Thompson Auditorium — $210,000
• bathroom remodeling at S. Arch Thompson Auditorium — $20,000
• tennis courts near the current high school — $100,000
• fencing for tennis courts — $80,000
• marques at four sites — $200,000
• an outdoor classroom at Emerson Elementary — $100,000
• playground equipment at Will Rogers Elementary and Puterbaugh Middle School — $100,000
• buses — $150,000
The estimate on the additional plans totals $1,239,000.
Plans call for the district to pay a large payment on the current lease to First National Bank to reduce outstanding debt for the renovation projects at Will Rogers Elementary.
The lease purchase for the Will Rogers Elementary project is about $4 million and any remaining collateral debts after a large payment could be reallocated to the new facilities projects, Gragg said.
Gragg said the array of projects made it more difficult to make lease purchases so he presented the plan to the school board.
“This plan is going to allow us to start shopping,” Gragg said. “When it comes time to pay for things, we’ll be able to come back one thing at a time to get things approved.”
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
