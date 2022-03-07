Reed Marcum said he hopes an auction this week can help more local people.
The McAlester High School student said his annual silent auction started to help benefit families impacted by pediatric cancer. The event has grown each year — and Reed said he hopes that continues in order to help some more families this year.
"I hope to just beat our goal and I'm pretty certain we're going to beat it," Marcum said. "It all goes back to local people."
Last year's event offered 302 items and brought in at least $34,589 to benefit people through the foundation.
This year's event offers at least 320 items with donations still on the way — with Reed aiming to surpass $35,000 this year for families impacted by pediatric cancer.
Some of the items include an Oklahoma State University team soccer ball, Kendra Scott jewelry, Michael Kors bags, items from local businesses, a lot of sports memorabilia, and much more.
Among the most popular items might be a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet signed by retired quarterback Tom Brady, and a basketball signed by NBA superstar Steph Curry.
Online bidding ends at 4 p.m. Thursday — with in-person and call-in bidding open until 6:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in McAlester.
All items will be at the Elks Lodge, where the winning bidders will receive the items they win. A meal will also be available during the event.
Anyone looking to participate in person can do so starting around noon. Online bidding can be found at https://fb.me/e/18plUSlAf.
Reed started the auction and other benefits after seeing on Facebook the story of Hudson Campbell, the Eufaula 2-year-old child who passed away in 2018 from complications resulting from pediatric cancer.
Hudson's story led Reed to create the Hudson Campbell Foundation to raise money to go toward families impacted by pediatric cancer.
The Hudson Campbell Foundation recently gained 501 (c) 3 status and provides scholarships to those who show interest in the pediatric field with the hopes of finding a cure to pediatric cancer.
This year's event will also benefit the families of the late McAlester Police Officer Danny Kelley and the late Leann Yandell, a Lakewood Christian School teacher recently diagnosed with cancer.
OSU Extension agent and 4-H educator Greg Owen said he enjoys seeing Reed help his community.
"He literally always is trying to find new ways to help people," Owen said.
Owen recalled Reed doing a gift card promotion to help area businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, plus his creativity and connecting events with 4-H education.
He said being a friend of Kelley made it more special to him that this year's honors his memory. Owen said he knows Reed always wants to help as many people in the community as possible.
"His heart is so much in the right place," Owen said.
Reed organizes the auction and other community events with his stepfather, McAlester attorney Michael Miller, his mother, Angie Miller, and several volunteers.
They also organize a massive toy giveaway each year around Christmas and a giveaway of school supplies prior to each school year.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
