Attorneys: Jury verdict tainted, new trial sought against NOV

Attorneys representing the estate and families for two of the five men killed in a January 2018 well fire near Quinton want a new trial.
The motion for new trial filed this week claims a convicted felon served on the jury and that the jurors who served during the trial “violated their oaths and brought their personal experiences” into the deliberations.
A Pittsburg County jury found National Oilwell Varco partially responsible following a 10-day trial in January for the deaths of Josh Ray and Cody Risk.
Jurors found oil and gas companies Red Mountain and Crescent Consulting 60% responsible for the deaths of each man, with Patterson-UTI 30% responsible. The jury found NOV to be 10% responsible. All companies except NOV settled undisclosed amounts with the families prior to the trial.
The jury awarded $10 million in judgments in each of the cases for a total of $20 million, which made NOV responsible for $2 million.
David Rumley, attorney for the families, argued that both claims of jury misconduct would independently be sufficient to require a new trial in Oklahoma law and “taken together, especially when coupled with other troubling irregularities from the jury deliberations, the harm is palpable and the conclusion is inescapable; a new trial is required.”
The motion claims a juror, while going by a different last name at the time, did not disclose a felony driving under the influence conviction and that the suspended sentence was revoked in part for a probation violation after being found guilty for another felony, the motion states.
“The Oklahoma Supreme Court holds that concealment of material information during voir dire is a basis for new trial without any need for showing of prejudice; it is not even necessary to show that the juror concealed information intentionally,” Rumley wrote. “Failure to grant a new trial on this basis would be an abuse of discretion.”
The motion also claims that two jurors made statements of fact during deliberations regarding the duties of the drilling engineer and Patterson and that the statements were based on extraneous information that the other jurors relied on “their personal experiences working in the oil field” and the statements were “intended to sway the jury toward NOV.”
A signed affidavit from a juror says during the first vote “I, along with four or five other jurors had percentages as high as sixty-five percent on National Oilwell Varco.”
The juror continued to claim that the percentages against NOV went down and that the two jurors spoke about their personal experiences of working in the oil field and after the other jurors heard the two jurors’ experiences, agreed to reach a lower percentage of 10% responsibility against NOV.
“The jurors in question knew they were required to confine themselves to the evidence but violated their oath and injected their personal experiences into the deliberations,” wrote Rumley.
Rumley asks for a full evidentiary hearing into the claims along with “other troubling irregularities that call into the question the validity of the verdict” including three jurors confirming independently “that the jury was hopelessly confused” by the jury instructions regarding the assignment of percentages of responsibility “leading them to award millions of dollars less than they intended.”
The motion also claims that days before the filing of the motion, “NOV and some of its defense counsel invited jurors to a lavish social occasion — raising questions that should be answered before this court.”
“Therefore, Plaintiffs urge the court to receive testimony from all the jurors — and if necessary, the court staff — to get to the bottom of these issues,” wrote Rumley.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.