Federal law enforcement investigators say they have no reason to believe a June church fire in McAlester was criminal.
Firefighters and emergency personnel responded June 28 to a fire at the First Assembly of God Church at 1800 Hardy Springs Rd. in McAlester.
McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer confirmed to the News-Capital that assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was requested due to federal law and the ATF is the lead agency in the investigation.
Sara Abel, the ATF Dallas Field Division’s public information officer, confirmed the agency is federally mandated to investigate church fires with agents responding to the scene and collecting necessary evidence to conduct its investigation.
Abel said although the investigation is not complete, investigators do not believe the fire was intentionally set.
“At this time, the causation is undetermined,” said Abel. “But we don’t see, at this point, any criminal intent. So, it appears accidental, they’re still investigating to get final results. But as of this moment, they have no reason to believe that is was criminal.”
The church was the polling place for Precincts 7 and 40. Officials with the Oklahoma Election Board declared an election emergency for the two precincts and directed those voters to vote at the Pittsburg County Election Board.
Brewer said the initial report of the fire came in before election workers were scheduled to open polls for the June 28 primary elections.
According to an audio recording obtained by the News-Capital through Broadcastify, dispatchers relayed a report of smoke coming from the top of the church around 5:31 a.m. June 28.
A second caller reported flames were visible at the church two minutes later with officers arriving on scene one minute later and confirming the fire at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.