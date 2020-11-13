Young Aaron Yepez obviously likes the new winter wonderland city of McAlester workers set up inside Arvest Park.
First, he stops by a decorative train that towers high above him, then he saunters over to check out the decorations on one of the outdoor Christmas trees adorning the park grounds. Next, his mother sits him inside the huge Christmas globe that’s been relocated from the Farmers Market parking lot to the Arvest Park winter wonderland at the corner of Second Street and Chickasaw Avenue.
He’s not the only one who considers the park a hit. So does his mom, Daisy Yepez, who had not been prepared for what she saw on the park grounds.
“I came to the bank and I was like wow!” Yepez felt impressed enough by the sight she decided on the spot to take her son to the park for an impromptu visit. They both were obviously enjoying themselves, with the youngster fascinated by the park’s displays and with Yepez getting a kick out of her son’s responses to them.
“I’ve taken lots of pictures,” Yepez said, as young Aaron frolicked around the park.
“We’re new to this area,” she said. “This is like a really good idea.”
Yepez complimented the city and the city workers for putting the winter wonderland in place.
“They did a really good job,” she said. “I didn’t expect this.”
City planners decided to move some of the displays to Arvest Park partly in hopes of attracting more park visitors. It’s an invitation some are already heartily accepting.
This year, some of the displays built by city employees over the past two years and previously placed along Choctaw Avenue are being relocated to Arvest Park, said city of McAlester Public Information Officer Stephanie Giacomo. With the recent addition of “bump-outs,” also called bulb-outs or street extensions, along Choctaw Avenue, there’s not as much space available for the displays as last year and the year prior.
Workers with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department set up the decorations at Arvest Park, with an occasional assist from other city employees. They’re hoping to make things a little brighter for the community as well as visitors during the holiday season, said city of McAlester Land Maintenance and Parks Supervisor Sherman Miller.
Giacomo calls the resulting Arvest Park displays “a magical Christmas forest.”
City Manager Pete Stasialk said one of the goals in setting up the displays in Arvest Park is to increase park usage. That’s already occurring, with some park visitors already planning to return.
While Daisy Yepez and young Aaron enjoyed their daytime visit, the Christmas lights adorning the trees and holiday displays caught Daisy’s attention. She wanted to see them again, under different conditions, so she and her family can enjoy the full effect of the festive decorations.
“I want to come back at night,” said Yepez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.