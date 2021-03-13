Arts and Crafts Department of GFWC hosts meeting

Arts and Crafts Department of GFWC met at Lakewood Church. Brenda Callahan directed the club in making Spring Gnomes. Also available were Saint Patrick’s Day Wreaths. Hostesses served quiche, fruit, breads, and donuts. Pastor, Paul welcomed the club to Lakewood. Next meeting is April 5th. Women of McAlester are welcome. Pictured: Shanna Lovitt, Margaret Griffith, pastor, Paul Vanderveer and President, Bonnie Strickland.

