Arts and Crafts Department of GFWC met at Lakewood Church. Brenda Callahan directed the club in making Spring Gnomes. Also available were Saint Patrick’s Day Wreaths. Hostesses served quiche, fruit, breads, and donuts. Pastor, Paul welcomed the club to Lakewood. Next meeting is April 5th. Women of McAlester are welcome. Pictured: Shanna Lovitt, Margaret Griffith, pastor, Paul Vanderveer and President, Bonnie Strickland.
Arts and Crafts Department of GFWC hosts meeting
- Submitted by Anthony Lovitt Arts and Crafts Department of GFWC
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Dorothy Heaslet, 78, of McAlester, died Wednesday at her residence. Viewing will be 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday at Bishop Funeral Service. A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, at Crowder Cemetery.
Mary Louise Beshear, 59, of McAlester, died Tuesday, March 9, in Tulsa. Viewing will be Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester.
Most Popular
Articles
- Haileyville fire chief charged with public intoxication at fire
- Jurors selected; testimony set to begin Tuesday in Brecken Wagner trial
- Split verdict in Wagner trial — a fine and no jail time
- Judge denies motion for mistrial in trial of McAlester defense attorney
- UPDATE 1:20 p.m.: Announcer directs racist comments at Norman High girls on state tournament live stream
- HS BASKETBALL: Locals earn Pitt 8 All-Conference honors
- UAW, Spirit agree to stay proceedings, enter into arbitration
- Police testify during Wagner trial on misdemeanor counts
- OHP: Eufaula man dies in head-on collision
- GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hartshorne falls in state tournament nail-biter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.