Art, science, coffee blended at Spaceship Earth Coffee

Adam Gronwald said he loves it when somebody comes into Spaceship Earth, tastes the coffee for the first time, and tries to guess the ingredients.
“People are used to throwing a lot of flavoring in their coffee or just covering it up with milk,” Gronwald said. “I’m a big proponent of the idea that coffee can taste amazing by itself if you do your best in trying to preserve the quality that’s there.”
Gronwald said he got into the coffee business while working as a roaster in Fayetteville, Arkansas during his college years before moving back to McAlester in 2012.
He wanted a place that made fresh-roasted coffee and noticed there wasn't a coffee roaster between Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Fayetteville, and Dallas.
“We figured if we can wholesale some coffee and at least get enough business to justify buying the equipment, then we can have our own fresh coffee,” Gronwald said.
The business started off named Beanwine, which Gronwald said is the Arabic translation for coffee.
Grownwald said Beanwine operated for a year before he partnered with Jeremy Beaver and changed the name to Spaceship Earth Coffee Company.
“I was interested in the coffee business because I didn’t know anything about it and I was curious 'how do you roast coffee,'” Beaver said. “And so we started talking and we decided to partner up,”
The business first began at 312 Choctaw Ave. in downtown McAlester — where a painted advertisement for the Henry George Cigar Company stretches across a second story wall.
Gronwald and Beaver said they researched George's history and learned he was an economist whose theories were later coined as “spaceship earth economics” for his views on land and resource preservation.
“So we thought Spaceship Earth was a pretty cool sounding name for a location for a coffee company,” Beaver said.
Gronwald said there is more to coffee than just heating up some water and tossing coffee grounds into a machine.
“Coffee is really cool, it’s more similar to wine than it is to beer,” Gronwald said. “Because so much of it is about preserving the quality that’s there from the start.”
Gronwald said when he is buying coffee beans, he considers the type of plant and bridle the coffee comes from along with the processing method, the altitude of the farm where the beans were grown, and the humidity the beans were dried to before being shipped into the United States.
“So there’s a lot of factors that by the time we get that coffee,” Grownwald said. “It’s as good as it’s ever going to get and we can only preserve that quality in the way that we roast and prepare it or we can screw it up.
“It’s kind of neat because it’s both art and science.”
Along with producing high quality coffee, Spaceship Earth also hosts events such as trivia nights and live music.
“We’ve been doing events for three years totally outside the coffee business,” Beaver said.
The coffee company has had a hand in larger downtown events such as the Grillmarks cooking competitions, the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival along with its own live music events and talent shows.
“We have live music here every weekend,” Beaver said.
Spaceship Earth Coffee is located at 345 Choctaw Ave. in downtown McAlester. Information about events being held at the coffee shop can be found online at www.spaceshipearth.coffee and on their social media sites.
