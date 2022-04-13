Several changes have been made on how to enter this year's Armed Forces Day Parade, which is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, in downtown McAlester — part of the event's 75th anniversary celebration.
To begin with, entry registration forms can be picked up at different sites in the city.
"Parade entry registration forms are available at the McAlester Public Library or at City Hall," said Armed Forces Day Committee spokesperson Lacey Sudderth.
Entry forms for the parade can also be obtained by email at mcalesterafd@gmail.com, said Armed Forces Day Committee Chairman Jeff Wolf. Completed forms can be returned by email to the same address of mcalesterafd@gmail.com, he said,
Completed entry forms can also be sent by regular mail to: Attn: McAlester Armed Forces Day Parade / Scottish Rite Temple; P.O. Box 609; McAlester, OK; 74502.
"We will accept parade entries until May 2," Sudderth said. Anyone signing up after that date can still participate, but will be placed at the back of the parade.
All parade entries are free this year.
"Anybody can be in the parade," Sudderth said.
Theme of this year's parade is "Honor, Courage and Commitment," the official core values of the U.S. Navy.
Information needed in the entry registration forms include the name of the organization participating, along with a contact name, phone and email.
It includes a space for an entry description, including the number of any walkers, number and type of any animals that may be included, and the number and length of vehicles and/or trailers.
A space is also included for any announcement parade participants would like the emcee to make as their entry passes the reviewing stand.
Lineup for the parade begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 7. Check-in is at the parking lot of Diamond Trophy and Engraving at 7 N. A Street, with the parade lineup spanning down A Street. Participants will be assigned a number the week of the event.
Several instructions are in place for parade participants including:
• All ATVs, motorcycles or similar vehicles must turn off engines after lining up.
• Candy or other items can be thrown, but please use caution and please include enough items for the entire parade route.
• No burnouts, or offenders can be fined.
Plans call for the parade to leave A Street and turn east on Carl Albert Parkway and continue until Fifth Street. The parade then turns south on Fifth Street and continues for one block, then turning west on Choctaw Avenue, ending at South Main Street.
This year's May 7 Armed Forces Day Parade will be preceded by the Armed Forces Day Luncheon, which is set for 11:30 a.m. on Friday May 6, at the Scottish Rite Temple at the corner of Second Street and Adams Avenue, or 305 N. 2nd St., McAlester. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
