Armed Forces Day Luncheon set at Scottish Rite Temple

The Armed Forces Day Luncheon returns this year to recognize and honor the nation's military and veterans.
U.S. Navy Capt. Cedric Jessup will deliver the keynote address at the luncheon, set to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday May 6, with doors opening at 11 a.m. at the Scottish Rite Temple in McAlester.
The AFD Luncheon will be followed a day later by the Armed Forces Day Parade, set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, in downtown McAlester, with the Navy's core values of "Honor, Courage and Commitment" serving as the theme for both the AFD luncheon and parade.
In addition to the keynote speaker's presentation, the AFD Luncheon includes the presentation of colors, the Missing Man Ceremony held to honor veterans who served their nation but are no longer living, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony.
Members of the Mid-Del High School Junior ROTC will present colors at the luncheon and will also carry the colors during the parade, said Armed Forces Day Chairman Jeff Wolf.
AFD Luncheon plans include delivery of the invocation by U.S. Navy Admiral (Ret.) Dr. John Cotton, followed by the singing of the National Anthem. Special recognition is planned for McAlester World War II veteran Ralph Perona.
McAlester Mayor John Browne will deliver the Missing Man Ceremony, with Capt. Jessup laying the wreath to honor the servicemen and women who gave their all to protect the nation's freedom.
Local musician Ralph Cox will provide music during the luncheon.
The Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite agreed to take on the Armed Forces Day celebration after the McAlester Chamber of Commerce's Executive Board voted not to handle the project this year.
Wolf is appreciative of the Scottish Rite stepping forward.
"They helped us save this patriotic event for our veterans," Wolf said.
A different procedure is in place for the 2022 Armed Forces Day Luncheon, with no physical tickets issued in advance of the event.
President of the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite in McAlester, Dennis Wilson, said this year reservations are being taken by phone. Those wanting to attend the luncheon should phone 918-423-6360 anytime from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and speak to Cherie Hamilton to make a reservation. Calls made on Friday or through the weekend will connect with an answering machine.
Admission to the luncheon is to be paid at the door.
"You call to make a reservation and pay when you show up," Wilson said.
Cash or checks will be accepted at the door on the day of the event, but the site will not be set up to accept plastic in the form of credit or debit cards, said Wilson.
Luncheon prices are $25 for individuals or $200 for a corporate table, said AFD Committee spokesperson Lacey Sudderth. Corporate tables provide seating for seven, plus a sailor who will be seated as a guest, she said.
Following the banquet, tours of the Masonic Temple will be offered to those attending, led by tour guides Randy Roden and Jerry Donathan.
The Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite agreed to take on the AFD parade and banquet after it looked as if AFD activities might have to be canceled this year due to the lack of a sponsor.
"We felt like it was a worthwhile cause and we wanted to honor our veterans," said Wilson.
While COVID-1 concerns led to the luncheon's cancellation in 2020 and 2021, the Armed Forces Day Parade was held last year. Wolf considers it one of the best Armed Forces Day Parades ever, with people lining the streets of McAlester for the patriotic event.
This year he's pleased to have the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite involved.
"We're absolutely excited," said Wolf.
Wilson said the Scottish Rite is glad to sponsor the Armed Forces Day events in McAlester and to honor the nation's veterans.
"We want to recognize the institutions that support our freedom," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
