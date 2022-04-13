Plans are moving forward for the Armed Forces Day celebration in McAlester, with the event's 75th Diamond Anniversary Parade as well as the return of the Armed Forces Day Luncheon this year.
The AFD Luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. on Friday May 6, with keynote speaker U.S. Navy Captain Cedrick L. Jessup at the Scottish Rite Temple, said Armed Forces Day Committee Chairman Jeff Wolf. Doors open at 11 a.m.
It's followed by the Armed Forces Day Parade, set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, in downtown McAlester.
Theme for this year's AFD parade is "Honor, Courage and Commitment," the core values of the U.S. Navy, the branch of the nation's military being honored during the 2022 AFD events.
Wolf is hoping for a patriotic turnout by McAlester-area residents and visitors. Parade registration entries were coming in as Wolf and other members of the AFD Committee continued to finalize details.
While Wolf was still talking with some military-related outfits, entries from enthusiastic supporters were pouring in already.
They included the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, U.S. Navy Special Weapons, reigning Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding McAlester Teen, the Girl Scouts, the Coalgate High School Band and many more.
Wolf has hopes for some additional military-related entrants, but said there were a few details to be finalized before making a public announcement.
He is also working toward the goal of having some fly-overs during the parade, looking to finalize details to make it happen.
This will mark the first year that the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite will serve as hosts of the Armed Forces Day events in McAelster. Wolf said the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite agreed to take on the event after the McAlester Chamber of Commerce's Executive Board voted not to handle the project this year.
For awhile, it looked like the AFD Parade and Luncheon might not be held this year, until the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite stepped forward
"They're helping us save this patriotic event for our veterans," Wolf said.
Scottish Rite members who agreed to host the Armed Forces Day events included President of the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite in McAlester, Dennis Wilson, along with Steve Caudill, Jim Mercer and Randy Roden, as well as Indian Chapter Grand Secretary Michael A. Ebert.
Wilson said members arranged the meeting with Wolf after learning the parade and banquet might have to be canceled this year due to the lack of a sponsor. He said they were glad to take on the Armed Forces Day events.
"We felt like it was a worthwhile cause and we wanted to honor our veterans," Wilson said. "We will be sponsoring the parade and the banquet."
Wolf said the Armed Forces Day Luncheon has always been a major part of Armed Forces Day, so he's glad to see it returning for this year's AFD 75th Anniversary Diamond celebration. The luncheon had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns by the city of McAlester, Wolf said. He's looking forward to its return for 2022 at the Scottish Rite Temple.
"We're glad to have it this year at such a grand venue," said Wolf.
Luncheon tickets are $25 for individuals and $200 for a corporate sponsorship table, which seats seven plus a guest seat for a sailor attending the event. Reservations to attend the luncheon can be made by phoning the Scottish Rite Temple at 918-423-6360 and speaking to Cherie Hamilton from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. Messages can be left on the phone for calls on Friday and through the weekend
Although COVID-1 concerns led to the luncheon's cancellation in 2020 and 2021, the Armed Forces Day Parade was held last year, following its cancellation in 2020.
Wolf considers that 2021 comeback parade one of the best ever, with people lining the streets of McAlester for the patriotic even — and he is hoping for a similar or even better turnout this year. He is pleased to have the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite involved.
"We're absolutely excited," said Wolf.
Wilson said the Scottish Rite is glad to sponsor the Armed Forces Day events in McAlester and to honor the veterans.
"We want to recognize the institutions that support our freedom," Wilson said after the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite agreed to take on the task.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
