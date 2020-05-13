The decision to cancel this year's Armed Forces Day celebration in McAlester didn't come easy.
Months of work had gone into planning this year's event, with commitments already made by those who enthusiastically planned to participate. Numerous volunteers were already lined up in hopes of making this year's Armed Forces Day parade one of the best ever held in McAlester.
Like numerous other events across Oklahoma, the U.S. and around the world, the Annual Forces Day celebration in McAlester ultimately had to be canceled.
Scheduled events had included a May 1 luncheon at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, followed by a downtown parade on May 2.
Both were canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Armed Forces Day Committee Chairman Jeff Wolf expressed disappointment at the way events transpired to make the cancellation of this year's Armed Forces Day celebrations something that could not be avoided.
"Nine months of hard work, leg-work and phone calls went down the drain," Wolf said.
Still, Wolf wants to remain upbeat.
"It is what it is," he said. "We'll sit back and count or blessings."
Wolf said the only other time he knows of the parade having to be cancelled occurred in 2009, due to a thunderstorm with lots of lightning. Even though many of the parade participants said they were ready and willing to carry on, organizers decided the safest thing to do would be to cancel the event.
Wolf said one of the band leaders told him they didn't mind marching in the rain. Wolf told him there was heavy lightning though, and he noted band members would be marching with brass instruments.
Even though the parade and the scheduled fly-in at McAlester Regional Airport had to be canceled that year because of the Saturday thunderstorm, the Armed Forces Day banquet had been set a day earlier, and it went on as scheduled.
Wolf said organizers still like to count 2009 as an Armed Forces Day event.
"We like to count it, because we planned it," Wolf said. He feels the same about this year's canceled parade and banquet. Armed Forces organizers had already decided to skip the fly-in for this year, so it did not have to be canceled. Still, that didn't make having to cancel the remaining scheduled activities any easier.
"When you're running full-speed ahead, with all assets in place, then COVID-19 came along...," Wolf said in recounting the cancellation.
Wolf said he and others began to see the writing on the wall as the Italian Festival and other events scheduled for McAlester began to get canceled. When they learned that the city of McAlester could not guarantee police or fire participation, it appeared obvious they would have to cancel, said Wolf.
"COVID-19 was just kicking off," said Wolf. "They could not guarantee us anything to help out."
Wolf said at first, he suggested going ahead and planning the parade and the rest of Armed Forces Day as if the events were going to happen. After all, it would be easier to cancel an event at the last minute, than to get everything started up again, he reasoned.
"I wanted to plan right up until the week of the parade," he said. He and the rest of the Armed Forces Day Committee ultimately decided that wouldn't be feasible.
"We all agreed it was going to get worse," Wolf said.
He said he originally thought the pandemic would be over by the beginning of April. That turned out to be around the time when Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order to shut down what were identified as nonessential businesses in all 77 counties in the state.
In addition to the May 2 parade, the Armed Forces Day Luncheon had been set for May 1 at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant as part of the two days of activities scheduled to honor the nation's Armed Forces.
Plans called for this year's featured speaker and guest of honor to be U.S. Army Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Matt Fitter, of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade of the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas. Fitter, a McAlester High School graduate, had been looking forward to the planned Armed Forces Day activities in McAlester, Wolf said.
"He's still eager to be our guest of honor," said Wolf. "I believe he will be here next year," Wolf added, unless Fitter has a conflicting appointment from the Army.
McAlester Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Krystal Bess served on the Armed Forces Day Committee.
Other committee members included Gerald Monty of the First National Bank; Gideon Rogers, Cheryl Osborne, Sarah Howard and Robbie Vanvekoven of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant; Jessica Gregg of the McAlester Defense Support Association; Bobby Cox, of the McAlester Police Department; Chris Plunkett, of the McAlester Regional Health Center and Sam Martinez of the Office of Veterans Affairs.
Canceling the event didn't come easy for Bess and the other members either, but she said they acted in an attempt to keep others safe.
"We wanted to do what was best for the community," Bess said. "We were losing a lot of vendors and we didn't want to do anything to make anyone sick at the time."
She said two McAlester Armed Forces Day scholarships will still be awarded. Those who would like to apply have through May, with time extended because of the pandemic. Anyone who would like to apply can contact her at 918-916-5729, Bess said.
Several marching bands were planning to participate in this year's Armed Forces Day parade. Wolf said he had a commitment from the band director at Langtson University for the college's marching band to participate in the parade, if a way could be found to transport the band to McAlester.
Wolf and the other event organizers had found a way to get it done.
"The National Guard was going to help us get them here," Wolf said. He said the National Guard agreed to send four National Guard buses for the students, along with a box truck for their instruments.
"They were going to pick them up and take them back," Wolf said. "This was all in place." McAlester educator Primus Moore, who graduated from Langston, had agreed to serve as liaison, said Wolf.
Like all the other plans for the 2020 Armed Forces Day activities in McAlester, those plans were also scrapped too with the event's cancelation.
Although the fly-in at McAlester Regional Airport had not been planned for this year, Wolf had made contacts to try and arrange fly-overs of aircraft during the parade — and the results looked promising up until the cancelation of Armed Forces Day activities in McAlester.
Plans are to recontact resources on-board for this year's Armed Forces Day events with an invitation to participate next year. It's uncertain at this point who all will be able to make it for the planned 2021 Armed Forces Day activities, but Wolf remains hopeful.
"We had to stand down for this year," Wolf said.
"Be patient with us and take care of yourselves," said Wolf. "We'll do it next year."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty at Mcalesternews.com.
