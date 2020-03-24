Area schools offer meals during statewide closure

Although Oklahoma is poised to close school buildings for the rest of the academic year amid the coronavirus pandemic, area schools started this week delivering meals to students.
Several employees of schools in Pittsburg County started delivering meals to pickup locations this week students despite a statewide order closing schools until at least April 6 due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
“We will make it through this time and I ask that you pray for a quick end to this virus,” McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes said in a video posted to the school’s Facebook page.
Global data from the World Health Organization shows 410,000 confirmed cases, 18,000 deaths and 107,000 recovered patients of the coronavirus as of Tuesday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 106 positive coronavirus cases and three deaths as of Tuesday. None were reported in Pittsburg County as of Tuesday.
Oklahoma Superintendent of Instruction Joy Hofmeister closed schools until at least April 6 and said she will recommend schools remain closed for the academic year when she presents a virtual learning plan Wednesday to the State Board of Education, which will vote on the matter.
Meanwhile, area schools are working to keep children fed during the closures.
Hughes said MPS employees handling and distributing meals will be checked for a temperature and will be required to wash their hands often — and students must pickup a meal in person.
“Students will have to be there to pick up their own meals because we are not able to allow pick up for someone else,” Hughes said.
McAlester will send buses to deliver meals on five routes to 22 pick up sites with set times.
Route 1 will have pickup sites at William Gay from 11-11:20 a.m., Westridge Apartment from 11:30-11:50 a.m., Jefferson Early Childhood Center from noon to 12:20 p.m., and the Dog Park at B Street and Seneca Avenue from 12:30-12:50 p.m.
Route 2 will be at Park Place Apartments from from 11-11:20 a.m., Edmond Doyle from 11:30-11:50 a.m., Seventh Street and Cole Avenue from noon to 12:20 p.m., and Fourth Street and Morris Avenue from 12:30-12:50 p.m.
Route 3 will at the skate park from 11-11:20 a.m., Valley View Apartments from 11:30-11:50 a.m., Parker Elementary from noon to 12:20 p.m., Emerson Elementary from 12:30-12:50 p.m., and S. Arch Thompson Auditorium from 1-1:20 p.m.
Route 4 will be at L’Ouverture from 11-11:20 a.m., Will Rogers from 11:30-11:50 a.m., Washington Avenue from noon to 12:20 p.m., and the Boys and Girls Club from 12:30-12:50 p.m.
Route 5 will be at BeShears Park from 11-11:20 a.m., Krebs City Hall from 11:30-11:50 a.m., Hillside Lane from noon to 12:20 p.m., and UPS behind Atwoods from 12:30-12:50 p.m., and Frink Baptist Church from 1-1:20 p.m.
If MPS runs out of food, Hughes said the school will deliver more promptly.
He added that MPS will look at its options to continue serving meals during a potential extended closure.
Hughes said principals will send more information with updates moving forward.
More information is available at www.mcalester.k12.ok.us and the McAlester Public Schools Facebook page.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
