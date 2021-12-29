Start 2022 off on the right foot with a rewarding hike through one of Oklahoma's scenic state parks. Get a head start on those fitness resolutions, embark on a guided nature-watching adventure, or simply enjoy the crisp January air with friends and family.
These hikes are part of the America's State Parks First Day Hikes initiative that takes place in all 50 states and encourages individuals and families to stay active with a hike outdoors. Whatever your motivation, an Oklahoma hike makes for a New Year’s Day you won’t regret.
With 20 participating parks across the state, there’s sure to be a hike happening near you. Dress warm, wear sturdy shoes and get ready to develop a healthy habit while discovering Oklahoma’s abundant nature.
Area parks participating in the first day hikes are:
Lake Eufaula State Park - Checotah
Time: January 1 at 10am
Meeting location: Visitor Center
Name of trail: Chinkapin Trail
Degree of difficulty: Easy
Minimum age for kids: All ages
Pets on leash allowed: Yes
Length of trail: 1.5 miles
Things to bring: Binoculars, camera, water, weather-appropriate clothing
Cancelation information: Check 918-689-5311 or Lake Eufaula State Park's Facebook page.
Arrowhead Area at Lake Eufaula State Park - Canadian
Time: January 1 at 10am and 1pm
Meeting location: Arrowhead Park Office
Name of trail: Trivia Trail
Degree of Difficulty: Moderate
Minimum age for kids: All ages
Pets on leash allowed: Yes
Length of trail: 1.3 miles
Things to bring: Water bottle, binocular, camera, hiking stick
Cancelation information: Check 918-339-2204 or check the Arrowhead State Park and Golf Course's Facebook page.
Beavers Bend State Park - Broken Bow
Time: January 1 at 11am
Meeting location: Forest Heritage Center
Name of trail: Heritage Tree Trail
Degree of difficulty: Easy to moderate
Minimum age for kids: All ages welcome. Children must be accompanied by parent.
Pets on leash allowed: Yes
Length of trail: 1 mile
Things to bring: Water, snacks, binoculars, camera
Cancelation information: Check 580-494-6556
Lake Wister State Park - Wister
Time: January 1 at 1pm
Meeting location: Heart Healthy Trail
Degree of difficulty: Easy
Minimum age for kids: All ages welcome. Children must be accompanied by parent.
Pets on leash allowed: Yes
Length of trail: 0.5 mile
Things to bring: Water, snacks, binoculars, camera
Cancelation information: Check 918-655-7212
McGee Creek State Park - Atoka
Time: January 1 at 1pm
Meeting location: Potapo Campground at T-Hill
Name of trail: T-Hill Loop
Degree of difficulty: Easy to moderate
Minimum age for kids: All ages
Pets on leash allowed: Yes
Length of trail: 1.5 miles
Cancelation information: Check 580-889-5822
Robbers Cave State Park - Wilburton
Time: January 1 at 9:30am (two hikes available)
Meeting location: Nature Center
Degree of difficulty: Hike one is easy, hike two is moderate.
Minimum age for kids: All ages
Pets on leash allowed: Yes
Length of trail: Hike one is the 1 mile Outdoor Classroom Trail; Hike two is the 3 mile Mountain Trail
Things to bring: Binoculars, camera, hiking stick
Cancelation information: Check 918-465-2565
Other information: Children must be carefully supervised along the Mountain Trail due to high elevation and cliffs.
