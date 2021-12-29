Start 2022 off on the right foot with a rewarding hike through one of Oklahoma's scenic state parks. Get a head start on those fitness resolutions, embark on a guided nature-watching adventure, or simply enjoy the crisp January air with friends and family.

These hikes are part of the America's State Parks First Day Hikes initiative that takes place in all 50 states and encourages individuals and families to stay active with a hike outdoors. Whatever your motivation, an Oklahoma hike makes for a New Year’s Day you won’t regret.

With 20 participating parks across the state, there’s sure to be a hike happening near you. Dress warm, wear sturdy shoes and get ready to develop a healthy habit while discovering Oklahoma’s abundant nature.

Area parks participating in the first day hikes are:

Lake Eufaula State Park - Checotah

Time: January 1 at 10am

Meeting location: Visitor Center

Name of trail: Chinkapin Trail

Degree of difficulty: Easy

Minimum age for kids: All ages

Pets on leash allowed: Yes

Length of trail: 1.5 miles

Things to bring: Binoculars, camera, water, weather-appropriate clothing

Cancelation information: Check 918-689-5311 or Lake Eufaula State Park's Facebook page.

Arrowhead Area at Lake Eufaula State Park - Canadian

Time: January 1 at 10am and 1pm

Meeting location: Arrowhead Park Office

Name of trail: Trivia Trail

Degree of Difficulty: Moderate

Minimum age for kids: All ages

Pets on leash allowed: Yes

Length of trail: 1.3 miles

Things to bring: Water bottle, binocular, camera, hiking stick

Cancelation information: Check 918-339-2204 or check the Arrowhead State Park and Golf Course's Facebook page.

Beavers Bend State Park - Broken Bow

Time: January 1 at 11am

Meeting location: Forest Heritage Center

Name of trail: Heritage Tree Trail

Degree of difficulty: Easy to moderate

Minimum age for kids: All ages welcome. Children must be accompanied by parent.

Pets on leash allowed: Yes

Length of trail: 1 mile

Things to bring: Water, snacks, binoculars, camera

Cancelation information: Check 580-494-6556

Lake Wister State Park - Wister

Time: January 1 at 1pm

Meeting location: Heart Healthy Trail

Degree of difficulty: Easy

Minimum age for kids: All ages welcome. Children must be accompanied by parent.

Pets on leash allowed: Yes

Length of trail: 0.5 mile

Things to bring: Water, snacks, binoculars, camera

Cancelation information: Check 918-655-7212

McGee Creek State Park - Atoka

Time: January 1 at 1pm

Meeting location: Potapo Campground at T-Hill

Name of trail: T-Hill Loop

Degree of difficulty: Easy to moderate

Minimum age for kids: All ages

Pets on leash allowed: Yes

Length of trail: 1.5 miles

Cancelation information: Check 580-889-5822

Robbers Cave State Park - Wilburton

Time: January 1 at 9:30am (two hikes available)

Meeting location: Nature Center

Degree of difficulty: Hike one is easy, hike two is moderate.

Minimum age for kids: All ages

Pets on leash allowed: Yes

Length of trail: Hike one is the 1 mile Outdoor Classroom Trail; Hike two is the 3 mile Mountain Trail

Things to bring: Binoculars, camera, hiking stick

Cancelation information: Check 918-465-2565

Other information: Children must be carefully supervised along the Mountain Trail due to high elevation and cliffs.

